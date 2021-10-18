FAIR HAVEN — Town police are participating in National Drug Take Back Day.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can take their unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter drugs to the Fair Haven Police Department for proper disposal.
Pet medications are accepted, as well. One does not have to be a resident of Fair Haven to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.