Responding to the impact of the novel coronavirus, the Vermont Department of Labor has announced the creation of an electronic form and staffing increases to assist those individuals impacted as a result of COVID-19.
In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott said that during the pandemic, the state had a responsibility to help Vermonters who were feeling the impact.
“As the situation continues to develop, it will be imperative upon our state’s government to seek any and all methods to help Vermonters through this crisis,” he said.
The electronic form, which was created in conjunction with the Agency of Digital Services, can be used by Vermonters to establish an initial claim with the labor department and begin the process of obtaining benefits.
The department has also tripled the overall number of staff at its Unemployment Insurance Claims Center and has added a supplementary number for the intake of initial claims. An additional phone number has also been established for the establishing of initial claims.
Staff from the department’s regional offices across the state will be answering these calls and assisting claimants in filling out the electronic form. This supplementary line is in addition to the full-service Claims Center line.
As the department prioritizes its response to the significant number of claims, certain regional offices will be closed to the public while others will be providing services by appointment or remotely.
Appointments can be made by contacting the local career resource center.
To establish an initial claim, call the Full-Service Filing of Claims line at 1-877-214-3330 or the Supplemental Initial Claim Intake line at 1-888-807-7072
Online, peoplc can visit the Department of Labor at labor.vermont.gov of find th electronic form for initial intake at https://appengine.egov.com/apps/vt/dol/unemploymentinsuranceclaim.
