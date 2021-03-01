FAIR HAVEN — The Select Board approved the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3907’s club applications for liquor licenses at its last meeting in February, after being assured noise issues that arose over the summer wouldn’t continue.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said Monday that the Eagles’ club is in a residential area and for the bulk of its time there, several decades, there haven’t been any issues. Last summer, however, there were some noise problems related to people gathering outside behind the building, a barking dog in a vehicle, and motorcycles. He said the club has been a good neighbor and expects that to continue.
At the Feb. 23 meeting, the board, after some discussion, unanimously approved a third class liquor license, and an outdoor consumption liquor license, for the club.
Gunter said at the meeting he asked David Hendee, of the Eagles’ club, to talk about what had been done to remedy the situation.
“We are coming up with some guidelines,” said Hendee, adding that people have been told not to leave their animals in their vehicles for extended periods. “So hopefully we’ve got that curbed. If it does continue, then there will be a no-dogs ban, period.”
He said there might be some issues enforcing that rule, but would address it if it became a problem again.
Hendee said that the people with the loud motorcycles have been spoken to as well. He said he started the motorcycle program and wouldn’t have an issue ending it should that be necessary.
“We did have a couple people that came in on their bikes from out of state, visiting from New York,” he said. “When they left, of course, they revved the engines. I wasn’t around, but I heard about it afterwards.”
He said the issues largely dropped off by the end of 2020. He said some fencing has been put up with the aim of cutting down on the noise and keeping people near the club.
“Hopefully, we have it curbed, but if not, the Trustees are saying we’ll have to start suspending people,” he said, adding that the club has a collection of new leaders who’ve taken to addressing these issues.
He said the club would be happy to work with the town on possible signage, but Select Board Chairman Bob Richards said that might not be effective.
“I think the only thing you might want to say to the trustees is that we rarely talk to anybody about liquor licenses, and it’s a big enough exception that we felt, at least part of the board felt, it was necessary.”
Richards noted that things seemed to have quieted down around the club after the summer.
Selectman Glen Traverse likewise noted that the club has been a good neighbor for many years.
