POULTNEY — Extreme weather is the theme for the 87th annual East Poultney Day.
Festivities will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the East Poultney green.
East Poultney Day serves as a fundraiser for the Poultney Historical Society.
At 10 a.m. Dale and Joan Prouty will show off their collection of 19th-century school slates at the Union Academy. Both are popular speakers who work with children’s educational programming.
At 11 a.m. Howard Coffin, of the Vermont Humanities Council, will give a talk titled “1800 and Froze to Death: The Cold Year of 1816,” which is all about the so-called “year without a summer.” Coffin has anecdotes about a year of failed crops, food shortages and religious revival in a cold year following the War of 1812.
At 1 p.m., Ennis Duling, a Poultney Historical Society trustee, will give a talk on extreme weather events specific to the town as mentioned in The Poultney Journal.
The Poultney Historical Society’s three museums will be open all day. The Poultney 1929 Main Street model train is back and, between 9 and 11 a.m., Carl Diethelm will play live music on the green. From 2 to 3 p.m., tunes will be provided by the Hermit Hollow String Band.
Lunch will be provided via the Poultney Snowmobile Club, and the East Poultney General Store. Come noon there will be the Great American Ice Cream Vote, featuring ice cream from Stewart’s Shops.
People can also check out the Poultney Farmscapes exhibit courtesy of historical society trustee, Andrea Mott.
Winners of a historical society raffle will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
