MONTPELIER — With the pandemic canceling the state’s usual educational programs for ice fishing, instead game wardens will be conducting “educational patrols” on certain lakes this winter.
“We know many anglers have questions they would like to ask a warden, and we also know anglers are always looking to learn new tips and tricks,” stated Corey Hart, education specialist with the Fish & Wildlife Department, adding that wardens will be out along with educational staff to answer any questions people might have about ice fishing.
“This is a great opportunity for anglers new to fishing that are looking to improve their success or who have questions about fishing regulations,” stated Col. Jason Batchelder, chief of the state game wardens.
Each patrol will last between one and two hours and will try to spend at least 10 minutes with each angler or group they encounter, depending on how many people are out. Those who want to participate should bring their own gear.
The state has a web page, bit.ly/0105EducationPatrol, with the dates, times, and lakes the patrols are expected to be out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.