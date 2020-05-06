Efficiency Vermont was planning to phase out a program that paid people to get rid of energy inefficient appliances, but amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be continued.
“We have offered a similar program in the past, and we were looking at phasing it out this year, then we decided to delay that decision because it seemed like a really relevant offer to make to folks in this circumstance,” said Jeff Buell, public relations manager for Efficiency Vermont.
With the government restricting movement in order to slow the spread of the virus, many people find themselves in their homes more often than not. Buell said the thinking goes that people are extremely focused on what’s in their home environment, possibly looking to declutter it, and make a bit of cash, all things this program may help them do.
“The value proposition is, by recycling working appliances that are presumably older and less efficient than what’s available now, we’re helping to unplug them and get them off the grid, so there’s an energy efficiency benefit,” Buell said.
People with functioning secondary refrigerators, standalone freezers, window-style air conditioners, or dehumidifiers who want to get rid of them through this program should call 888-998-6323, said Buell. It’s the number for ARCA, the company Efficiency Vermont works with to recycle the collected items.
“They’ll work with you to set up a pick up date,” Buell said. “What they’re trying to do is sort of build a critical mass, so they’re doing all the pickups in a particular region in one day,” he said.
This was always a pickup service, Buell said, but new to it are the social distancing measures ARCA staff will be using. Also new is the collection of air conditioners and dehumidifiers.
A working refrigerator or freezer will get a person $50, while it’s $20 for air conditioners and dehumidifiers. Buell said ARCA won’t test to see if they work or not when they pick the items up, that gets done elsewhere. If the device doesn’t function, ARCA will still recycle the item at no cost to the person it got it from, but no money will be sent.
“If it’s non-functioning then it’s not delivering that energy efficiency benefit by being removed,” said Buell.
