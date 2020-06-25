RUTLAND — Eight officers with the Rutland City Police Department are waiting for the results of COVID-19 testing after arresting a Pennsylvania woman on Jan. 17 who they learned later tested positive for the respiratory disease.
Cmdr. Greg Sheldon, of the Rutland City Police Department, said police had responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Rutland Shopping Plaza, home to the city’s Walmart and Price Chopper.
Sheldon said he believed the car the woman allegedly stole was taken from Vermont. But during the initial investigation, police learned there were active arrest warrants out of Pennsylvania, making the incident a fugitive from justice case as well as a local criminal case, he said.
The woman, who has not been identified for health privacy reasons, was arrested and taken to the Rutland City police station to be processed.
Sheldon said she was asymptomatic, and police had no reason to believe she was sick.
“We were wearing our masks, doing our social distancing the best we could outside of the arrest process of actually handcuffing her and bringing her back to the station and so forth,” Sheldon said.
The woman could not be brought to the Rutland jail because earlier this month, an inmate brought to the prison had tested positive for COVID. That inmate was also arrested as a fugitive from justice; he was wanted in Vermont and was arrested in Florida.
Sheldon said the woman was taken instead to the Springfield jail. That meant two officers had prolonged exposure to the woman, he added.
“She was offered a mask and provided a mask. She wore it, took it off, wore it, took it off, from my understanding and talking with the officers. Made comments, ‘I’m not wearing this,’ and ‘I’m claustrophobic, I’m not wearing this,’ things like that. She didn’t have her mask on for a good majority of the time because she just refused and there’s nothing we can do to make her wear it,” Sheldon said.
Rachel Feldman, spokeswoman for the Vermont Department of Corrections, said the woman was then taken to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington, where she was tested for COVID-19.
Feldman said she didn’t know whether the woman already knew she had the disease, but said she didn’t believe the woman knew she was sick.
“(She was) asymptomatic, but we test all of our inmates when they are brought in,” Feldman said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the woman is isolated from contact with others because of the infection.
Sheldon said staff from the corrections department reached out to the RCPD on Saturday to let them know the inmate tested positive for COVID.
On Sunday morning, the officers who had contact with the woman were sent to ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care on South Main Street, which is the worker’s compensation and occupational health office the department officers are required to use.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Sheldon said, the officers were still waiting for results.
Two of the officers are back on duty because their exposure was considered low-risk, according to Sheldon. While those officers didn’t lose any work time, Sheldon said they’re required to observe social distancing and other precautions.
The other six officers are out until they get test results.
Feldman said that while inmates are isolated from others if they test positive for COVID-19, the corrections department never prevents contact between an inmate and their lawyer. She said she didn’t believe any attorney had requested an in-person meeting with an infected inmate but said the facilities have other means, including a private phone line not subject to recording, to allow those discussions.
