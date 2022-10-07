BURLINGTON — A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to six felony counts of fraud in connection with claims that he stole money and property from an elderly Windsor County woman in May, court records show.
Nicholas Melanson, 40, now of Manchester, New Hampshire, is accused of manipulating the 75-year-old Windsor woman with cognitive deficits to write checks as part of a major fraud scheme, the federal indictment stated.
The Rutland Herald and Times Argus have opted not to identify the woman, who lives alone and had accounts at financial institutions, including the Mascoma Bank and the People’s United Bank.
Melanson used at least two other unnamed individuals to complete the federal fraud, the indictment stated. It noted Melanson used phone calls and electronic messages to carry out the fraud between May 11 and May 19.
Windsor Police conducted a wide-ranging intensive investigation into a fraud complaint. The investigation revealed the Mascoma Bank reported the victim wrote $430,000 in checks to four people and one business between April and May, court records show.
Another seven checks totaling $206,782 were scheduled to be mailed in May when intercepted by investigators, Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank stated in public court records.
Melanson is facing five state criminal charges, including three felony counts in Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction. Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Zukauskas charged Melenson with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, abuse of a vulnerable adult, false pretenses, false information to police and identity theft to commit grand larceny, court records show.
Melanson, formerly of Hookset, New Hampshire, pleaded not guilty to the state charges on May 20 and was released on strict conditions. A state judge ordered Melanson to stay at least 300 feet away from the victim, her home and car and to have no contact, including by phone and email, court records show.
Frank said the Windsor Police investigation started as a welfare check on an elderly woman, but soon mushroomed into an elaborate interstate fraud case. As the investigation continued, the fraud reached several hundreds of thousands of dollars and there was evidence that it crossed state lines, the chief said.
Frank said the U.S. Secret Service in Vermont, the Postal Inspectors Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office were eventually alerted because of the size and interstate scope of the case. Hartford Police also assisted when investigators learned a man, later identified as Melanson, was at a local bank with the victim on May 19.
Hartford Police Acting Lt. Thomas Howell Jr. located Melanson at the People’s United branch on Maple Street and the suspect claimed to be a nephew of the victim, court papers stated. Melanson was unable to say on what side of the family he was related to and eventually he admitted the claim was false, Frank said in a court affidavit.
Later that day, Frank learned Melanson and the victim were at the Mascoma Bank in Windsor and she arrested him, court records show. Frank wrote that Melanson estimated he had traveled to Windsor from New Hampshire to meet with the woman seven times as part of the ongoing fraud scheme.
Frank said the success of solving the case was due to the cooperation of various agencies. Court records also show Windsor Police obtained two search warrants in the case.
The chief also helped draft a court affidavit that provided for a temporary emergency guardianship for the woman in order to help protect the funds, records show. Special Agent Matthew Moughty, the head of the Secret Service in Vermont, helped determine there were no known relatives on either side of the family, records show. Her husband is dead.
Federal Judge Christina Reiss agreed this week to a protective order request from the prosecution that will limit Melanson and his defense team from sharing “voluminous” records that include thousands of pages of materials with anybody, including co-conspirators.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole P. Cate said the records include what she termed as “sensitive materials” that reflect dates of birth, home address, phone numbers, financial information and bank account numbers of other people beside Melanson.
The scheme included “Individual 2” calling the victim and instructing her to “conduct various financial transactions in order to fraudulently obtain and attempt to fraudulently obtain money and property,” the indictment stated.
That caused the victim to write checks from her accounts to Melanson and others and to withdraw money from her bank accounts, some of which she provided to Melanson, the indictment said.
Some confusion by the victim was outlined in the indictment by quoting some text messages between Melanson and “Individual 1.” In one message on May 12, it notes, “… she asked me 3 times what my name was. Lol,” with the last word as internet slang for “laughing out loud.”
Five days later, a message reads that “(Individual 2) has her all flustered and she keeps forgetting things”.
Melanson appeared for his arraignment in federal court last Thursday following his arrest, records show.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle summarized the six felony charges to Melanson.
After Cate outlined the type of evidence against Melanson, the defense asked for 90 days to review the case and file motions.
Doyle agreed to set a pre-trial motion deadline of Dec. 28.
Doyle approved the release of Melanson on conditions after hearing comments from Cate and the defense. Melanson is required to limit travel to Vermont and New Hampshire, have no contact with witnesses and surrender his passport and not seek a new one. Melanson also was ordered to refrain from any drug use, excessive alcohol and is not to possess or use firearms or weapons.
A federal grand jury in Burlington indicted Melanson on Sept. 1, but all the paperwork in the court file was placed under seal at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office until he could be arrested in New Hampshire last week by authorities.
The motion to seal noted prosecutors were afraid Melanson might run if he knew there was an arrest warrant. They also said they were concerned Melanson could be a danger to law enforcement trying to make the arrest if he knew about the warrant.
