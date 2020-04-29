Vermont’s top election official said Wednesday the U.S. Postal Service running out of money this summer would be disastrous for democracy.
Secretary of State Jim Condos spoke with reporters via conference call along with Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, and American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein, about the USPS and its role in elections.
Postmaster General Megan Brennan testified before Congress a few weeks ago, saying the USPS could be out of money by the end of summer, due to a drop in mail volume stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Associated Press reports that President Donald Trump has said that the USPS won’t get a $10 billion loan through the recently passed CARES Act unless it changes its pricing structure for package deliveries.
Condos said according to numerous polls and surveys, Americans overwhelmingly support the USPS, as does Congress.
“I just can’t imagine that Congress would ignore that,” said Condos in response to questions from reporters. “From reading some of the comments coming out of Congress, I think it’s bipartisan. The support is there, it’s just, at this point, one person who has a bone to pick, and I think that is too bad, and I’m sorry that he does, but this is bigger than him, this is our democracy, and we need to defend that democracy.”
Dimondstein said packages account for 30% of USPS revenues, and independent analysis has debunked the notion that it loses money when it delivers on behalf of Amazon or other large online retailers. He said the White House did not attach conditions on coronavirus aid to other sectors, such as airlines and hotels.
“So the only thing that can represent, in our view, is there’s truly an agenda of this administration to undermine, to the point that they’re going to sell out the Post Office to private corporations,” said Dimondstein. “If you destroy the package business in the Post Office, you put it on a death spiral.”
Condos said that in Vermont about 30% of voting is done by mail. Many of these voters are in the military overseas, or are civilians working abroad, but among them are also people who can’t easily leave their homes or people whose work schedules don’t allow them to make it to the polls on time.
“We all depend on a stable and dependable Postal Service to reach those voters,” he said. “It is not limited to the delivery and return of ballots. Many Americans live in rural parts of the state or country with limited internet access. They may have difficulty completing the voter registration online, or they may need the Post Office to receive their voter registration, or mail them back to become a voter.”
He said the ability for citizens to vote by mail is especially crucial during a pandemic when people are encouraged to keep their distance from one another.
“Do we really want people to have to put their health and safety at risk in order to meet what is a constitutional right?” he said.
Asked about the possibility of voter fraud, Condos’ remarks were along the same lines as what he’s said in the past.
“The vast majority of experts say the issue of widespread, systemic voter fraud is virtually nonexistent,” he said. “Yes, there was a case in a Republican race down in North Carolina, but that was election fraud, not voter fraud, and it turned out to be an outlier.”
Wyman said much the same, adding that for the public to have faith in the results of an election, the process has to strike a balance between being secure and accessible.
“If you think about the last 50 years in the United States and the peaceful transition of power between presidents, even when emotions ran very high, and I can pick out a few elections, and I know each one of you can as well, that the emotions around the elections were very high, but you didn’t see protests, you didn’t see anarchy, and you didn’t see calls to overthrow the government, and I believe in my core it’s because election officials maintain public confidence,” she said.
