A report on the role electric companies might play in providing broadband internet to underserved areas will take some time to digest, as it offers no one-size-fits-all solution, according to at least one legislator.
The report, “Feasibility Study of Electric Companies Offering Broadband in Vermont,” was filed by the Department of Public Service with the Legislature on Thursday and can be found at bit.ly/0102Broadband.
Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Montpelier, chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Finance, said Thursday she plans to have those involved with the report meet with her committee to discuss it likely sometime next week. She said she’s only been able to read parts of the 214-page report.
The DPS was required to file the document by Section 11 of Act 79, which called for DPS to “... explore what role electric utilities can and should play in the deployment of broadband services.”
Cummings said that until recently, Vermont laws prohibited electric companies from offering broadband services, which meant few or none had even explored the possibility. That changes last year, she said, and now several are looking into what they might be able to offer. The law still prevents funds collected from electric ratepayers being used to finance broadband efforts.
The report offered no overall executive summary of its findings, but it did make clear that the electricity business and the broadband business are quite distinct, and that it would take a significant amount of capital investment for a power company to offer a broadband service on its own.
“The electric companies found very limited compatibility between electric operations and broadband operations,” reads the report, which was signed by June Tierney, commissioner of the Department of Public Service. The report includes an unattributed quote from an electric company contacted for the report. It reads, “If you live next to a doctor, do you know medicine as a result of the proximity of habitation? This is a misconception that because power and communication occupy space on the same pole that they are similar businesses. Both services are suspended on a pole via a bolt, the similarity ends there.”
Cummings said that right now it appears that electric companies might be able to work with electric co-ops and emerging communications union districts (CUDs) to help supply broadband at the federal standard to rural, low-population areas, but how that ends up happening will be quite dependent on the specific players involved.
She said broadband service is important to Vermont, as nearly everything happens over the internet, from business operations and job applications, to kids doing their schoolwork. She likened the challenge of connecting everyone to quality internet to what it took getting all of Vermont hooked up to electrical service.
“We were very interested in this report, and VEC is having conversations about exploring what our role is terms of broadband,” said Rebecca Towne, chief executive officer of Vermont Electric Cooperative, which serves areas of northern Vermont.
She said about half of VEC’s customers are underserved when it comes to broadband internet. VEC would face the same challenges in offering as any other broadband company, namely the capital costs are too high given the number of customers available. Towne said even if those costs were 75% covered by grants, it would still be prohibitive.
That being said, according to Towne, VEC will apply to the state for a feasibility grant to find out what role it can play in bringing broadband to the area it covers.
Kristen Kelley, a spokeswoman for Green Mountain Power, the state’s largest electric utility, said Thursday that the company is currently reviewing the report, and couldn’t say much beyond that.
