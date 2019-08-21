Because of inclement weather, an electric vehicle, or EV, test driving event scheduled for today has been postponed until Sept. 4. The hours will still be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and it will still be at the Green Mountain Power headquarters on Post Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.