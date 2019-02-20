Officials at Rutland Regional Medical Center say an unknown party gained access to employee email accounts.
According to a statement released by the hospital Wednesday, on Dec. 21 a hospital employee discovered a large number of spam emails being sent from their account.
They reported the issue to the hospital’s IT Department on Dec. 29. On Dec. 31, the IT department determined the employee’s account had been accessed without authorization. The IT Department then changed the password on the account and locked it.
The hospital turned to a third-party expert to investigate.
The investigation is ongoing, but it’s been learned that on Feb. 6 someone without authorization to do so accessed nine hospital employee email accounts between Nov. 2 and Feb. 6.
No electronic medical records or other internal hospital systems were affected, hospital officials said in the statement.
Hospital officials said it’s possible the “unauthorized actor” may have accessed the personal information of people treated there. “Name, contact information, Social Security number, financial information, date of birth, medical record number, patient identification number, medical and/or clinical information including diagnosis and treatment information, and health insurance information,” might have been accessed, according to the statement.
“Rutland Regional cannot confirm whether any specific information within the affected email accounts was actually accessed, viewed or acquired without permission. They are providing this notification out of an abundance of caution to anyone whose information was accessible within the email accounts,” the statement read.
The release stated the hospital is implementing additional safeguards and security measures.
“Rutland Regional will be mailing notice letters to those individuals for whom Rutland Regional has confirmed mailing address information,” according to the hospital. “Information privacy and security remain one of our highest priorities. Rutland Regional has strict security measures and will continue to protect the information in our possession.”
Those who want more information on the incident can call a phone line the hospital has dedicated for that purpose: The number is 1-855-742-6198 and can be called between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“Rutland Regional encourages you to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review your account statements, and to monitor your credit reports for suspicious activity,” the hospital’s release said.
“Under U.S. law you are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.