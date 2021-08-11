Vermonters might see and hear emergency alerts on television, radio and mobile phones today as part of a routine national test conducted by federal authorities.
Members of the public should know that this test is legitimate, but there is no emergency.
The test is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. today at the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The state of Vermont and Vermont Emergency Management are not initiating this test.
The test involves the Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alert System. During the test, radios and televisions across the country may interrupt normal programming to play the EAS test message which FEMA officials expect will last for about 1 minute.
The WEA system will deliver a test message to mobile phones whose users have opted in to receive system test messages. Most mobile phones will not receive the test message, even though they are signed up to receive alerts of actual emergencies, according to FEMA.
