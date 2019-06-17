The proposed Enhanced Town Energy Plan needs some work, but most Select Board members appeared in favor of it, saying it gives the town more control over solar projects.
On June 10, the board held the second of two required public hearings for the adoption of the energy plan, which would become part of the Town Plan. Most board members present expressed they would be in favor of it, but wanted more time to refine it.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Noyes Pulling said law gives the board until July 26 to vote on the plan.
Selectman John Paul Faignant suggested the board table the vote until the board’s Energy Committee has time to further examine a certain aspect of the energy plan, namely how it will handle proposed projects once the town’s renewable energy goals have been met.
At the previous hearing, discussed was a list of nine criteria energy project developers would want to meet in order to gain the town’s approval on a project. A tenth criteria, proposed by Planning Commission alternate, Norman Cohen, addressed the issue of projects being built once the goals are met.
“I do think we need some time to develop the language on number 10,” said Faignant at the second hearing on June 10, saying he’d also like Town Attorney Kevin Brown brought in on the Energy Committee’s discussions.
While Rutland Town’s proposed energy plan addresses most forms of renewable energy, most discussions have revolved around solar arrays.
At the start of the June 10 hearing, Pulling talked about why the Planning Commission was tasked with drafting an Enhanced Energy Plan and what having one does for the town.
“Like Rutland Town, a lot of municipalities around the state were not happy with the lack of attention the Public Utility Commission was giving them,” said Pulling. “This goes back a couple of years. The Legislature was hearing a lot from towns and cities around the state that the PUC, the Public Utility Commission, which decides on renewable energy projects across the state, that the PUC was not paying enough attention to the towns, what was in the town plans, or even if they went and presented their views at a public utility hearing.”
She said the laws passed by the Legislature gave towns more say over proposed energy projects, but only if those towns developed Enhanced Energy Plans, which put said towns in line with the state’s own renewable energy goals.
“So that’s why these plans have a lot of heft,” she said. “They’re long, there’s a lot of data in them, but they’ve got two masters: They’re designed to give the town more say and they’re also designed to match what the Legislature and state has been putting in the comprehensive energy plan for the state of Vermont. It updates these every five years and that’s where the 90-percent renewable by 2050 comes from.”
She clarified that there’s no law saying the state must meet its renewable energy goals.
“Without this Enhanced Energy Plan that you have, we have no targets, so developers can keep coming in and if the PUC thinks that Rutland Town is a good place that has plenty of electrical infrastructure and has plenty of land that can accommodate these, it could keep approving these projects,” Pulling said.
She said perhaps a dozen towns in Vermont have adopted Enhanced Energy Plans, though how much weight they carry has yet to be tested.
"I’m generally not in favor of imposing more regulations in terms of land development in the town, but unfortunately we’ve found ourselves without a seat at the table the last couple of times the town and its residents wanted to challenge this type of development, and the only way to get a seat at the table is to pass this part of our town plan,” said Faignant. “That at least gives us a chance to voice our objections. I’m not naive, I won’t suggest that in and of itself might change a decision, but it could impact it in a lot of different ways. It might give the neighbors better protections aesthetically, we might be able to get offsets or prepaid school tax dollars that we lose every time one of these goes into town.”
Solar projects are exempt from state education property taxes, which is why there’s concern as to their proliferation.
Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said he feels the Legislature has been overly aggressive with its renewable energy goals and that’s led to mistakes. He said he’s against zoning regulations, but that being said, this plan gives the town more control over solar project siting, which it needs.
“In my humble opinion, some of these projects in Rutland Town have destroyed the landscape, for lack of a better word,” he said. “This is the only way we’re going to have some say as a municipality and hopefully be able to slow things down, and articulate our message on these decisions before they’re made.”
He said solar projects often come with 25-year commitments, making them significant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.