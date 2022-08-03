PITTSFORD — Fans of the local big band, Enerjazz, are in for a swinging time come 6 p.m. Saturday when it returns to Pittsford Congregational Church for a free concert.
Last year, the event drew about 80 people, said Nicha McCuin, deacon of the church. This was following a year when most events had been canceled as consequence of the pandemic.
“We were very pleased,” said McCuin. “Of course, this was the first time we had the event. The people I talked to ahead of time said it’s going to be so nice to get outside and be able to enjoy something like that.”
Last year’s concert drew a mix of people from a variety of age groups.
The concert is free, though the church does collect donations for its community needs fund. McCuin said the fund is available to anyone, even those outside the church, who need help with buying food or paying bills.
“Any money we make that night is put aside for (community) needs,” she said. “Some of the needs can be fuel assistance, it can be electricity or food, so it’s pretty good.”
The concert is expected be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. outside the church. The band will play indoors if the weather doesn’t cooperate.
Harry Drum, the band’s booking manager and treasurer, who also plays first-tenor saxophone, said Wednesday that last year’s concert at the church went great and the band is looking forward to playing there again.
“The thing we always worry about when we’re playing outside is the weather, and we missed the storm, so we lucked out,” he said. “This year we’re going to start just a little earlier … because we’ve been noticing that it’s getting dark a little earlier now.”
The band will have 18 people playing; five on saxophone, four on trombone, four trumpets, piano, guitar, bass, with Martha Welch providing the vocals. Cameron Wescott, who plays second trumpet, sings as well.
“We start off by playing "The Star-Spangled Banner," which gives me the chills every time we play it because the high screaming trumpets are just beautiful,” said Drum.
Enerjazz will also be at the Parade of Heroes in downtown Rutland on Aug. 27 to honor those who helped in the pandemic.
As for Saturday, Drum said the band will play the full hour and a half uninterrupted.
After "The Star-Spangled Banner," the band will play "Take the A Train," "Brazil," "Over the Rainbow," "Sway," "I Can’t Stop Loving You," "Groovin' Hard," "Moon River," "The More I See You," "You’re the Boss," "Summer Samba," "Country Road," "Deed I Do," "Mack the Knife," "Nice ’N’ Easy, "New York, New York," "Moonlight in Vermont," and "In the Mood," plus some others.
