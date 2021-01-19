CHITTENDEN — Taxpayers in Chittenden and Mendon will see increases in their school tax rates this year, largely owing to changes in enrollment.
Jeanne Collins, the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent, said Tuesday that the Barstow Memorial School budget is increasing by $258,692, or about 5.19% over last year. This results in the spending per equalized pupil being up 3.94%.
“Some of the biggest factors are, our class sizes are fairly level, but our high school costs are going to increase by nine students,” said Collins. “That’s significant when you’re paying for high school choice. So there are nine more students next year than this year, but will need to access high school tuition.”
Brenda Fleming, director of business and finance at Barstow, said this proposed budget proposes spending $17,114 per equalized pupil. The statewide average is expected to be $17,612.
“So while we’ve grown a smidgen over the average, our proposal is still $500 below the average they had anticipated,” she said.
She said the school is proposing a budget that will have the basic educational tax rate at $1.59. What each town’s rate will be depends on their common level of appraisal, a figure based on assessed property values and what they actually sell for. According to Flemming, Chittenden’s CLA is at 98.99% and will drop to 96.4%, leaving it with an educational tax rate of $1.65, a 13 cent increase over the previous year.
In Mendon, the CLA is 95.83% and will increase to 96.65%. Its new tax rate will be $1.65, up 8 cents from the previous year.
She said historically the school’s tax rate increases are around this amount. Much of the rate depends on the CLA, she said.
“That’s usually what makes spikes in the actual tax rate,” said Flemming.
Collins said the changes in enrollment don’t sound big, but they have an impact. The cost of incoming students can be spread across the school’s budget, and often is, but each student who leaves for high school represents a tuition bill.
Besides the changes in enrollment, the school doesn’t plan to add much to its staffing or programs.
Collins said this budget holds that students will be back to in-person learning. Schools have been teaching pupils remotely using various schedules and setups since the global coronavirus pandemic began making itself felt in March. Collins said with federal aid, this allowed the school to save a little bit of money, about $30,000, through spending less on heating and running buses. That said, teaching in-person during a pandemic can be expensive with the added cleaning and social distancing measures required.
The school won’t be cutting any programs, said Collins, and its facilities are in decent shape and don’t require major repairs or upgrades.
“The increase in the budget is primarily due to the fact that we have more students going out of eighth grade this year than we have graduating from high school,” said Brenda Hummel, chairwoman of the Barstow School Board. “In the Barstow school because we do not have a high school, for each student who attends high school from our district our taxpayers pay about $16,000 per year per student, and if that jump is 10 students, that would be $160,000 per year.”
This happens from time to time, she said, adding that crafting this year’s budget wasn’t much different from previous years.
“COVID has complicated everything of course, but there are new expenses and also new sources of income, and I think the administration has dealt with that beautifully,” she said. “They’ve been organized and on top of it and they’ve leveraged every federal penny they can for covid expenditures.
