WALLINGFORD — The entire Recreation Committee has officially resigned.
A letter signed by the three remaining members, Michael Luzader, Tabitha Davis and Cassie Ahearn, was read by Select Board Chair Nelson Tift at the board’s regular meeting Monday.
The committee’s chair, Trisha Nash, had resigned in early December.
The committee and the board have not seen eye-to-eye on a number of issues through the years, namely what the committee sees as the need for a recreation director.
“The Recreation Committee would like to thank you for listening to our concerns and suggestions for the next steps to improve and bring back recreation to the village of Wallingford during your (Dec. 20) meeting,” the letter, supplied to the Herald by Luzader, reads. “However, during our dialogue it became abundantly clear that the direction, goals and vision of the Recreation Committee and the Select Board are misaligned. Therefore, the Recreation Committee will surrender their seats, and resign effective immediately so the Select Board can secure a group of volunteers with a recreation philosophy that is more in alignment with the Select Board.”
The remaining committee members, at the Dec. 20 meeting, had renewed their pitch for a part-time recreation director and explained a number of recreation budget items to the board. The board approved some of those items, but didn’t budge on the $13,000 recreation director proposal.
The position has been debated for the past several years. At one point, the town had hired a director, but they stepped down after less than a year, leaving the position unfilled. Board members, even those who say they’d be in favor of having a director at some point, say they can’t justify the cost, while those who support the position claim it would bring the town more money than it spends, and having a recreation director is in town planning documents.
Select Board member Kathy Luzader, who is married to Michael Luzader, said Wednesday that the board voted to accept the resignations but will have to discuss how to move forward. Two people, she said, have sent letters of interest to be appointed to the Recreation Committee, which the board will hold onto for now.
“We’re going to be talking about recreation at a later meeting, but right now the budget is our focus,” she said.
Tift said Thursday he expects more people will volunteer for the committee. For now, the board will wait and focus on other things.
He said he’s not against having a part-time recreation director and would likely be in favor of it at some point, but right now the town is looking at having to purchase a $300,000 grader, and a $70,000 to $80,000 salt shed. The fire department, which is a separate entity from the town, is also looking at having to purchase a new truck, which can run anywhere between $500,000 and $800,000.
Given those likely expenses and the uncertainty generated from the pandemic, Tift said many board members feel they can’t support spending money on a new position in recreation.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.