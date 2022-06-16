An environmental group says one of the city’s federal permits for its wastewater treatment facility doesn’t go far enough and has filed an appeal.
The permit in question is the Rutland Wastewater Treatment Facility’s Clean Water Act National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. According to the Vermont Natural Resources Council, which filed the appeal in Vermont Environmental Court on Wednesday, the permit allows the plant to discharge wastewater into Otter Creek and its tributaries.
Rutland City, like many other large municipalities in Vermont, has a combined sewer overflow system. During heavy rainfall, if there’s too much stormwater in the wastewater system, partially treated or untreated sewage is discharged into the river in what are called combined sewer overflows (CSO). When this happens, it gets reported to the state as well as to the public.
The federal NPDES permits must be renewed every five years, said Jon Groveman, policy and water program director at the Vermont Natural Resources Council, on Thursday. The current permit for the Rutland plant was issued on May 18.
According to Groveman, there is nothing in the NPDES about phasing out and eliminating combined sewer overflows. While there is a plan between the Agency of Natural Resources and Rutland City to get rid of the overflows, it is governed and enforced by what are known as “1272 orders.” These are state-level legal mechanisms, which the Vermont Natural Resources Council says are less transparent and accountable to the public than what’s in the NPDES permit.
Groveman said a typical use for a 1272 order would be in the case of an unpermitted dam breaching and releasing sediment, or a construction project where a slab of ledge falls into the river. The 1272 order can be used to compel whoever is responsible to remediate the issue. The council claims the public has little say over these, compared to the requirements in an NPDES, where the public can seek relief from a court if its conditions aren’t followed or met.
“If conditions of the permit are not followed, citizens can actually go to court, not just the state Agency of Natural Resources, and basically ask the court to enforce conditions,” said Groveman. “We understand the combined sewer overflow problem can’t be fixed right away, and we accept that. We understand that there’s a state rule and a federal rule about CSO discharges and how to minimize them and ultimately phase them out. The issue we’re raising, and we raised this issue during the comment period on the permit, is that all the conditions about minimizing CSOs, the substantive conditions about what’s required to minimize CSOs and the schedule to phase out the CSOs, is not part of the permit.”
Groveman said this isn’t just a better option for the public, it’s a requirement in the federal law.
The city has made some progress with regard to lowering the number of combined sewer overflows, but they’re still occurring and at a level some deem unacceptable. Incorporating them into the federal permit would give the public greater oversight as to what’s being done, how well it’s working, and what might need to change.
“And what we’re saying is, those CSO conditions should be in this permit so the public knows if the actions are working, so the public knows if the actions have been taken, and so the public can put pressure on the state and city to meet the conditions and be involved with the need to change the conditions,” said Groveman.
While the NPDES permit was in draft form, the public, as well as the city, had the chance to comment on it. In a Sept. 9, 2021, letter to Amy Polaczyk, wastewater program manager at the Agency of Natural Resources, Rutland City Public Works Commissioner Jim Rotondo stated that the city is fine with the additional testing and monitoring requirements placed on the facility, however, it rejected many of the comments people had on the issue of combined sewer overflows.
In the letter, Rotondo notes that the city wants clean water the same as everyone else, however fixing the combined sewer overflow issue will take an extensive amount of time and funds.
He stated that the treatment plant and its operations are different from the city’s water collection system.
“We believe CSOs should be regulated through the 1272 Order process and not be imported into the treatment plant permit process,” he wrote. “The plant and collection system are two very different and distinct components of the overall wastewater system.”
The 1272 Order contains requirements that a plan be in place for eliminating combined sewer overflows, according to the letter. Rotondo noted that since 1988, the city has spent $20 million on mitigating combined sewer overflows with positive results.
“Contrary to what may be perceived by the general public,” he wrote, “the city does not discharge raw sewage on a regular basis. “Combined sewer overflows are typically composed of a mixture of 92% stormwater and 8% sewage. The city has spent nearly $90,000 installing flow meters and telemetry systems at each CSO outfall location to accurately measure overflow volumes.”
He said the state has its own regulatory mechanism for CSOs, which is the 1272 Order.
“We don’t have an opinion on that. It’s the way the state has set it up, and we follow those regulations, but I think for them to try to stop us from getting, or modifying, our state wastewater permit is barking up the wrong tree,” said Rotondo.
This past February, the city submitted 22 projects to the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund Program, all of which are in the city’s long-term control plan. “These projects represent over $140 million worth of investment,” he said. “And it’s our understanding that over the next five years there will be significant federal money made available to aid CSO projects in Vermont.”
The Agency of Natural Resources is still evaluating the VNRC’s appeal, wrote Polaczyk in an email.
“ANR is implementing its 2016 Combined Sewer Overflow Rule in Rutland in the same way it has been applied to other CSO communities and the use of 1272 Orders for CSO abatement is consistent with that Rule,” she stated.
Getting rid of combined sewer overflows will be challenging, she stated, noting that Vermont has allocated $30 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to address them.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
