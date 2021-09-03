Members of an environmental group told state officials Thursday that they want Vermont to clean up its act regarding what wastewater treatment facilities are sending to the rivers, while others pointed out that doing so will cost an awful lot of money.
They spoke at a public hearing for the discharge permit renewals for the wastewater plants in Rutland City, Brandon, Pittsford and Wallingford Fire District #1. There were few to no comments about the facilities save for Rutland, and most comments were aimed at the state on the whole.
People can file written comments until 4:30 p.m. Friday by either emailing ANR.wsmdwastewater@vermont.gov or sending paper mail to “Public Comment, Wastewater, Permit Program, Watershed Management Division, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 3, Montpelier, VT 05620-3522.
The hearing was held because Vermonters for a Clean Environment requested it, said Peter LaFlamme, director of the Watershed Management Division. Typically, for permits like these, the division accepts written comments during a defined notice period and only holds a hearing if one is requested. Since one was requested for four permits on facilities relatively close to one another, it was decided to hold them all at once.
Amy Polaczyk, wastewater program manager for the Watershed Management Division, said the Rutland facility has a combined sewer overflow system.
This means stormwater and sewer water are going through the same pipes on its way to the treatment plant. During periods of heavy rainfall these systems can become overloaded and in response, discharge a combination of stormwater and untreated sewer water into the river. When this happens, it’s referred to as a combined sewer overflow (CSO).
Polaczyk said there are fewer of these systems than there were years ago, and that the number of CSOs a year has been decreasing. But changes to how these are reported to the public have made it look as if they’re on the rise.
“In 2016, the (Department of Environmental Conservation) issued the combined sewer overflow rule and launched an online public CSO alert service to increase information available to the public,” she said. “But it seems there are more CSOs right now, it’s in fact more transparent reporting of the CSO events that make it appear that way. In fact, overall the reduction of CSO volumes is continuous over time. It’s also very weather dependent based on the wetness of the year that we’re dealing with.”
These permits, she said, are to outline how the facility will go about complying with the state and federal government’s clean water laws.
Members of Vermonters for a Clean Environment were not satisfied with the permits nor the process in which the public becomes involved.
John Brabant, director of regulatory affairs for Vermonters for a Clean Environment, read aloud comments he’d submitted digitally.
He said that the permits currently allow for pollutants to be discharged into the river at a far higher level than they ought to. These are addressed with 1272 Orders, which he said is improper.
“(Orders) are issued when there are violations of permits or law or both and include remedial actions to be taken to hopefully eliminate the potential for future such failures and violations,” said Brabant, adding that they were not intended to be ways around Vermont Water Quality Standards or other regulations.
“Technically, permits to (Wastewater treatment facilities) such as Rutland should be denied as they cannot meet Vermont Water Quality Standards on a regular basis as currently designed, however we acknowledge that this essential infrastructure would need to continue operation even where a permit is denied,” he said, adding that the permits should be written to bring the facilities more into compliance than for what they currently call for.
His comments can be found online at bit.ly/0903WWTF along with other written comments and drafts of the permits themselves.
William Burke, a resident of Rutland City for 27 years, endorsed Brabant’s comments. Burke was the Act 250 district coordinator for the local area during that period, retiring in July 2020. He also endorsed comments from Thomas Weiss, who had submitted his remarks ahead of the hearing and didn’t appear to be in attendance.
Burke said combined systems don’t work any better here than they do anywhere else and shared an anecdote about an overflow he witnessed in Boston Harbor during the 1980s. He said it took years and a great deal of money for Boston to sort things out, but it had to be done. He encouraged Rutland City to work with the Agency of Natural Resources to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to get the city’s old system upgraded.
Zack Porter, Lake Champlain lakekeeper for the Conservation Law Foundation, said that while most of the phosphorus entering the Lake Champlain watershed is from non-point pollution, being able to regulate the wastewater facilities’ portion of that is an opportunity not to be missed. He said non-point sources are rather hard to control, and the state should re-examine some of its assumptions with regards to phosphors sources and limits.
“We need right now to look at these opportunities to take a chance to reduce phosphorus allocations from wastewater treatment facilities and not rely on non-point source reductions,” he said.
Sylvia Knight, of Burlington, said the state needs to take a closer look at other pollutants such as PFAS and PFOA, chemicals that can harm human endocrine systems. These are problems even in so-called low concentrations.
“In this day and age we can’t go by the principle that amount makes the poison, we have to protect water in the first place,” she said.
Others had issues with how the ANR involves the public in the permitting process.
Annette Smith, executive director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment, said she was concerned with the fact that there had been no way to comment on the Rutland permit since 2002.
Polaczyk said it had to do with the timing of permit renewals and changes to the rules with regards to the phosphorus entering Lake Champlain.
Smith added that the ANR should do more to notify people about these permits being up for renewal and make the process more accessible. LaFlamme agreed, saying that some were left off the state’s notice board because they’d been issued long before the notification system came to be, but that’s changing.
Smith said the permits should also be more readable by the general public as they currently take a great deal of knowledge and expertise to fully understand.
“Things have changed,” she said. “These permits look to me like business-as-usual, and I don’t think we have time for that anymore. We need to do a lot better, and it’s especially concerning because it’s not just the Rutland plant that’s had diversions and overflows … Vermont has this image of having a clean environment and these wastewater treatment facilities put the lie to that, and I appreciate the position the agency is in, but we have to do better now.”
Stephen Cijka, chief operator of the Brandon Waste Water Plant, said that in his town a sewer project can cost about $1 million per mile. With 20 miles of old pipes in town, he doesn’t foresee asking the Select Board for that kind of cash.
He said he’s been the plant operator for 33 years now.
“I will tell you, from day one, at least at my plant, and probably at a lot of others, the problem is rainwater getting to the plant,” Cijka said. “That is a major problem. Sometimes the water can be separated out and put in a separate system, but as you all know now if you upgrade your system of stormwater you have to have a series of either water gardens or some big catch basins to catch the sand in. This all costs a lot of money.”
And it still wouldn’t completely solve the issue, he said, as rainwater can still enter the system from other sources. He noted that there’s more development near waterways than there was in pre-colonial times, which sends phosphorus and other things into the rivers. That being said, sewer water is no longer being discharged into the waters at the levels it used to be.
