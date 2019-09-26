The risks older folks face from falling isn’t a comfortable subject, but an event being held Saturday aims to change that.
The second annual Falls Prevention Awareness Expo will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St. It’s hosted by the Southern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA). It’s free to attend and there’ll be free snacks via Jill & Julie Catering at Coach’s Deli, along with a scavenger hunt and basket giveaway courtesy of Mr. Twitters and SVCOA.
“It can be an issue that might not be necessarily fun to talk about, but it’s a really important issue,” said Chris Adams, development and communications director at SVCOA, in an interview Thursday. “Some of the activities our vendors are providing kind of make it fun, whether it’s exercises and building strength or the Tai Chi demonstrations, all these things at the event make it fun, but also serve a really important purpose of increasing awareness and educating folks.”
Adams said about 100 people were involved with last year’s event. He said it’s important that people be aware of this issue and understand that there are ways to prevent it, but also that falls can be an indicator for another problem.
“It’s not geographically specific, it’s an issue that’s seen everywhere among older adults,” Adams said, adding that this event isn’t just for older people.
“It’s primarily for older Vermonters, obviously that’s our core clientele, but it’s good information really for anybody, even folks who might have older parents or grandparents or anything like that. There’s no age limit, it’s open to anybody that’s interested,” he said.
There isn’t a great deal of data on falls, said Courtney Anderson, nutrition director and agency co-director of SVCOA, in a Thursday interview. “It’s fairly new,” she said. “I’d say there’s been a real push over the last two to three years once folks started realizing this is such an issue.”
She said hospitals and entities that serve elderly people have been collecting more data about falls and how to prevent them.
“What we do know is that in the U.S. and in Vermont, falls among older adults is one of the leading causes of injury-related death,” she said. “Also, people who fall don’t tell their doctors they’ve fallen, and there’s other medical issues that coincide with that and lead to other issues.”
In 2017, she said, there were 123 fall-related deaths among Vermonters older than 65, while there were more than 6,000 emergency service calls related to elderly individuals falling down.
Some groups of elderly are harder to reach than others, she said. Those well-connected to either social support groups or service providers tend to hear about this more and know who to call, but people who live more independently or more in isolation don’t.
A new vendor at the expo this year is Balance Works, which will look at people’s feet and footwear and make suggestions for improvement. The Rutland County Sheriff’s Department is invited this year as well, said Adams. The department will have information on proper medication disposal.
Other vendors include, Castleton Community Center with information on balance, Groovy Grannies, who will give a line-dancing demonstration, Rutland City Police with emergency information cards, the Rutland City Fire Department to give their perspective as first responders to many falling incidents, Rutland Regional Ambulance with blood pressure screenings, Rutland Regional Medical Center’s audiology department with ear and balance tests, RSVP Bone Builders with information on building strength and bone density, Tai Chi Vermont, Wilcox Pharmacy with information on medication management and other fall prevention support, and SVCOA will have information on diet and its role in balance.
“It’s important to note that falls are not a normal part of aging, but older adults are at higher risk of falling and becoming injured by a fall,” said Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, in a release. “They might have weakening muscles, or be dealing with side effects from prescription medications.”
The department recommends older people tell their healthcare providers about any past falls, even if there wasn’t an injury. They should also be mindful of their medication’s side effects, get annual checkups on their vision and hearing, make sure their living spaces don’t have any tripping hazards, and to stay as physically active as possible.
For more information, the department suggests calling the Vermont Area Agencies on Aging Help Line at 800-642-5119, visiting the department’s page on fall prevention bit.ly/0927PreventFalls, the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living’s Adult Services Division bit.ly/0927Wellness, or the National Council on Aging bit.ly/0927Healthy.
