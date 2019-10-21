CASTLETON — A pink wave descended on the town this weekend as hundreds donning pink shirts walked over three miles to raise an approximated $63,000 for breast cancer research and resources.
“Our goal was $57,500,” said Madi Wood, community development manager for the American Cancer Society and Strides Against Breast Cancer Southern and Central Vermont. “We’re projected to exceed that by $2,000.”
This year marks the eighth year Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has hosted an event in Rutland County and the seventh year it’s been hosted by the Castleton University campus. It remains a nationwide event by the American Cancer Society, which has invested $387 million into breast cancer research grants since 1971.
“(It helps raise money for) lodging for patients, wigs, resources, apparel for people with mastectomies, and it funds a lot of breast cancer research,” Wood said.
Bridgette Olson, logistics chair for the event and volunteer for the previous seven years, said the volunteers begin preparing for the event bright and early at 7 a.m., with registration beginning at 11.
This year’s ceremony was especially memorable: The breast cancer survivor was none other than Vermont State Trooper Paul Cucinelli, who Wood said served in law enforcement for the past 43 years and was diagnosed in 2003 with breast cancer.
After the opening ceremony at 12:30, the walkers begin their walk at 1p.m. Embarking on almost four miles starting at the pavilion on Castleton’s campus down south street, taking a left onto main street, down to sand hill road and a left back onto south street to complete the circle. “This year we had a stronger turnout,” Olson said. “The past couple of years its been a but lower, but (Wood) brought in a lot more people, which was great.”
Around 250 people walked the event, and breast cancer survivors from the southern Vermont area attended, received a small token of appreciation, Olson said.
One survivor completed her eighth year volunteering this Sunday: Sue Ahearn said she’s been dedicated to spreading awareness for almost two decades, first with Relay for Life and now with Strides Against Breast Cancer.
“There is not adequate awareness,” Ahearn said. “Everyone is affected by it. You’d think by now, everyone would know about it. There are no symptoms. I don’t think enough people believe how dire it is.”
Ahearn said many patients who wait to see evidence of the disease are too late once it’s found, and too many of their peers and neighbors aren’t educated enough on the commonality of breast cancer or what patients need.
“I would like to get more people to join the teams,” Ahearn said. “We (patients) need understanding. Understanding and awareness. Support. If a survivor wants to talk, let them talk.”
Volunteer firefighters from the Castleton department shepherded them and cheerleaders and relief vans parked nearby as the participants walked, just in case any of them needed a rest or a ride back to safety.
At the end awaited a traditional Vermont fall favorite: apple crisp and ice-cream beneath a massive pink and white balloon halo once the walkers circle back around to the Castleton starting point.
“We’re getting together for an important cause, and showing support for one another,” Olson said. “(I’m looking forward to) Having different inputs more ideas, making this a bigger and stronger event (going forward.)”
The Strides Against Breast Cancer begins their kick-off in August, which this year included a bingo event and forming partnerships with teams that fund-raise throughout September and October.
Wood said the top fundraiser this year was Betty Kirby in Poultney, who managed to raise $4,450, despite the fact that she wasn’t able to attend the event, and Allen Pools and Spas raffled off their annual donation of a bright pink hot tub, with a goal of raising $9,500.
According to their website, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will garner 1.2 million participants in 2019 alone, raising around 60-million toward breast cancer research and resources, and since 1993, five million people have raised over $340 million for breast cancer. As of August, the American Cancer Society has funded $67 million in breast cancer research grants, Wood said.
