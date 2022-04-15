Evergreen Recovery Center has been successful with a program that provides support for women recovering from substance abuse and related issues, according to clinician Maggie Theys.
Addressing the monthly meeting of Project VISION, Theys explained how the program is designed to serve the particular needs of women in the recovery process.
Originally from the Pennsylvania and New Jersey area, Theys said she was “absolutely shocked” when she got to the Rutland area to find out there were no halfway houses available for women in recovery.
“People go from a detox center to a rehab center for two weeks. Between detox and rehab, you’re talking about maybe 20 days and then back to the community. Then we’re wondering why people can’t stay sober,” she said.
Theys said in her previous position, there was a halfway house that was available to women for six months to a year and offered them programs that “treated the whole woman.” Many women with drug addictions also have a background with some kind of trauma, Theys added.
While Theys said she was given support for trying to create a halfway house for the area, after about seven years working in Rutland, no such facility has been established.
“That is sad to me because a lot of times, for women who suffer from addiction and trauma, they need to be taken out of that traumatic situation for enough time to build supports so that she can stay clean and sober and they don’t have that here,” she said.
However, Theys told VISION members, the program, “Women’s Healthy Living,” has brought some options to the area to fill those needs.
After spending time learning about what already exists in the Rutland area, Theys said she and other staff created the “Healthy Women’s Program,” to offer outpatient services that would meet the needs served by halfway houses in other communities. She noted that one important aspect of the program was that the providers were trying to help women lead healthier, sustainable lifestyles because it was often true that helping women recover from addiction also helped the children they were raising.
“Really, the intervention is let’s get them healthy and safe and that way we don’t have generations upon generations of homeless people in hotels,” she said.
There had been earlier discussion at the VISION meeting about homeless people who had been placed in Rutland-area hotels. Several members, as well as VISION’s leader, Commander Greg Sheldon, of the Rutland City Police Department, said they wanted to be sure there were services available so the people living in the hotels could get help to move out of poverty.
The first step in the program is for the woman to take part in 20 sessions that focus on the addiction and any underlying or accompanying trauma. The initial meetings, which take place in two-and-a-half-hour sessions two times a week, are closed so that the members can develop rapport.
“It takes about four months to get through the curriculum. During that process of getting through the curriculum, the women come to terms with where they’ve been, what they lack, what their goals are and how to get there,” Theys said.
Other aspects of the program include individual counseling, for those who are not seeing a therapist already, for women going through trauma they don’t want to share with the group, and case management for women who need help with housing, employment, medical care or other living issues like securing a valid driver’s license.
One of the groups is dedicated entirely to relationships which Theys said can be one of the most significant motivators for abusing substances.
“Unfortunately, addiction is a very isolating disease. … Your family has had it with you, you’ve burned bridges with your employers. You are really alone. What a lot of women do is find the nearest ‘him’ and that him could be trouble, could be another user, could be an abuser,” Theys said.
Another group is dedicated to nutrition and activity, although Theys acknowledged members aren’t generally eager to have someone tell them what to eat or what exercise they should pursue. Volunteerism, another group, teaches participants about the “gift of giving” and self-esteem.
A mental health group helps women identify and find treatment for mental health issues that could accompany or contribute to substance abuse and a parenting group helps women who have been told by staff at the Vermont Department for Children and Families that they need to learn to parent before they can regain custody of their children.
Theys said there is a more long-term group because she found the participants, after going through the initial program and the subsequent affiliated programs often wanted to stay together and continue relying on the relationships they developed.
At the end of her presentation, Theys was asked if she had statistics about the success rate of her program. She said she couldn’t recall anyone who completed Women’s Healthy Living who returned to a life of addiction.
Theys told a story about a woman who joined the program, after living in a condemned building with an abuser and giving up her son. Before the program ended, four years ago, she had left the abusive relationship and had an apartment, a job and custody of her son.
Theys said she heard from the woman a week ago and learned the woman still had her son and was now a supervisor at her job.
“If a woman makes it through the whole program, her chances of success are really high,” Theys said.
Evergreen is part of Rutland Mental Health and the Community Care Network.
