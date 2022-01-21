The Vermont Everyone Eats program distributed two million meals as of this week, according to a press release from Southeastern Vermont Community Action.
The COVID-19 response program provides meal assistance to Vermonters while supporting local restaurants, farmers and food producers. Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE) has 11 local hubs that allow them to serve every county in the state with Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) serving as the program administrator.
Started in July 2020, the program is currently funded to continue until April 1.
More than 260 Vermont restaurants have prepared the two million meals for residents impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, using ingredients purchased from more than 300 Vermont farmers and food producers.
“The meals have generated $20 million in supplemental revenue for local restaurants, $2 million paid to local farmers and food producers, and thousands of new relationships formed between farmers, restaurant workers, grassroots and community leaders, volunteers, meal participants and lawmakers,” the release said.
In a statement, Jean Hamilton, VEE's statewide coordinator, said she receives messages from Vermonters every day about how the program has helped.
“The benefits they describe include help they’ve received in feeding their families, supplemental income that has helped keep their businesses afloat and feelings of pride and a lift to their spirits as they watch so many Vermonters come together to help one another,” said Hamilton, who expressed gratitude for all who have helped VEE in its mission.
Organizers of VEE are encouraging Vermonters to help them celebrate the two million meal milestone by posting about the program and using the tag #VTEveryoneEats. You can visit vteveryoneeats.org/2-million-meals for more information.
