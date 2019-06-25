A lawyer representing a woman accused of shooting and killing her husband in their Mount Tabor home in December 2016 called a judge’s decision on Monday a “win” for his client.
Peggy Lee Shores, 53, of Mount Tabor, pleaded not guilty in February 2017 to a felony charge of the second-degree murder of David Shores, 54, on Dec. 11, 2016.
According to Peggy Shores, her husband was in the basement. He walked up the stairs, tripped and accidentally shot himself.
Police say some of the forensic evidence, like the angle of the bullet and the lack of gunshot residue on David Shores, mean he could not have been holding the gun.
Evidentiary issues resulted in the hearings on Monday, which follows a hearing in April.
Attorney Steven Howard, who represents Peggy Shores, said in a motion that the defense wants an opportunity to examine the evidence. Christopher Robinson, a forensics expert based in the state of Georgia, has been hired by Shores to take an independent look at the evidence.
In April, Howard asked Judge Thomas Zonay to order the state to send the evidence to Robinson in Georgia or let Robinson use the equipment at the Vermont Forensics Laboratory, under the supervision of the laboratory staff or troopers from the Vermont State Police, or the VSP, to conduct testing.
During that hearing, VSP Captain Scott Dunlap said the department was opposed to releasing evidence in a criminal case because it would break the “chain of custody.”
Robinson said he would travel to Vermont if necessary but would need to use the equipment at the Vermont Forensics Laboratory, or VFL, to conduct specialized test.
Trisha Conti, director of the VFL, testified in April that the VFL could lose its accreditation if they allowed an outsider to use their equipment.
After hearing arguments from Howard and the state, Zonay gave the attorneys several weeks to work out a solution between Robinson and the VFL.
However, Howard told Zonay that he had received no communication from the staff at the laboratory.
With no agreement in place, Zonay said he would issue an order that he anticipated would be released before the July Fourth holiday.
“There will be testing. That’s a given. The court believes it’s absolutely necessary but as far as how that goes, it is something that, quite frankly, neither side may be happy with the court’s order,” Zonay said.
At every public hearing in the Shores case, many supporters, including members of David Shores’ family, were in the courthouse. About 20 people were there on Monday.
At the beginning of the Monday’s hearing, Howard noted that Peggy Shores was not in the courthouse. She was not required to be there for the hearing, which lasted about three minutes, but Howard said Shores wanted to be present for all hearings in her case.
After the hearing, Howard called Zonay’s announcement that he will issue an order on the evidentiary issues a “win.”
“We finally have the judge saying, ‘This is enough.’ We’ve tried negotiating, we’ve tried to be patient. Peggy’s been incredibly patient, sitting up in that jail waiting. The judge gave them all the time in the world to make arrangements that would fit their needs. I got squat. In fact, I only had one correspondence from the Vermont Forensics Laboratory, asking to participate in today’s hearing by phone. That’s all I had. You can’t negotiate with no and you can’t negotiate with nothing,” Howard said.
Howard said he was “absolutely shocked” that Shores wasn’t in the courtroom.
“She has a right to be present. These are important decisions that are being made on her behalf. This is her life. This is their lives (indicates the supporters in the courthouse.) Everybody here has been on hold. They want to know,” he said.
Howard said Shores and her family want to move forward.
“We want to get this case over with. We want her to have her day in court. We want her to have a fair chance to have this case tried and we have not moved forward one inch because we can’t even get to the evidence,” he said.
