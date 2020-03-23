BARRE — Monetary donations are the best way to help food shelves that are bracing for an expected surge in people needing their services as the novel coronavirus outbreak shakes the economy, officials say.
Need varies by community, but food shelf leaders serving populations large and small all said Monday that monetary donations are more flexible and, during a pandemic, safer than donations of actual food items.
“People have started bringing us food and that’s great as donations, and we welcome it, but as you can imagine it’s also something to manage,” said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action in Barre. “We’re very much planning to increase our requests for any donations and those are easily offered through our capstonevt.org website.”
States across the country have put restrictions on people’s movements in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some businesses aren’t allowed to operate, or can’t operate normally, which has led to layoffs and furloughs.
Tom Donahue, chief executive officer of BROC Community Action, which serves Rutland and Bennington counties, and has a food shelf, said monetary donations help limit in-person contact.
“We’ve got to restrict that as much as possible and be vigilant because we don’t want to have to close the food shelf,” he said, citing General Electric Aviation closing its local plant until Wednesday after a worker there tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “That could happen here, too, and we’re trying to avoid that at all cost, because then we can’t do what we’re doing.”
Donations don’t carry any risk of transmitting the virus on a surface, such as a can or box of food, he said.
BROC has created a GoFundMe page specifically to gather donations to address the current situation. It can be found at bit.ly/0324BROC.
Even smaller pantries prefer monetary donations.
“We’re always welcoming donations, whether it be money or food, it will not go to waste,” said Robin Rowe, director of Pittsford Food Shelf, which saw 80 people this month. “We like cash because then we can go out and get out specific needs. What we have for a need today man not be the same need tomorrow.”
Donations can be sent to the Pittsford Food Shelf by mail at P.O. Box 553, Pittsford, VT, 05763.
Expecting a need
Many food shelves are expecting to see more people in the coming weeks, but Capstone is already stepping things up to help a population it normally doesn’t address much, people who are homeless. She said the interfaith community usually helps get meals to people who are homeless, but social distancing practices have changed that.
“Now that the homeless have been moved to motel rooms, we anticipate that we will be providing meals prepared by our community kitchen Academy to deliver to these homeless populations. In that regard, we will see an increase to around 100 people who are currently housed in motel rooms and needing food delivery,” said Minter in an email.
She said Capstone hasn’t seen a surge in people seeking food through its shelf, nor had Pittsford's Food Shelf.
“We’re keeping pace with it right now and we haven’t had to dial anything back at this point,” said Donahue.
Changing practices
Food shelves have changed how they get food to people in order to limit the coronavirus’ spread.
“The only change we’ve made is purely just from a logistics standpoint, we bring the food out to you in the parking lot,” said Donahue. “People are checking in under a tent at a desk at the front of the building and we learned from that, a lot of people are already known to us, we do see a lot of new faces as well, once they’ve checked in we also keep in mind dietary restrictions and family size, and then what we’re doing is the staff here is shopping for them.”
Rowe said the Pittsford Food Shelf, which serves Pittsford, Proctor, Florence and Chittenden, is doing much the same and is working to deliver food to elderly folks.
“We’re ready for them,” said Rowe. “Right now we seem to be doing OK, we’re just waiting for the people to show up so we can meet their needs. We’re ready to deliver if need be, we’re ready to help whatever the people’s needs are.”
The Vermont Foodbank, which works with 215 food shelves and meal sites across Vermont, has also started a coronavirus fundraiser and prefers monetary donations through its website, www.vtfoodbank.org, said Nicole Whalen, director of communications and public affairs at Vermont Foodbank.
She said the Foodbank has also changed how it’s distributing food, moving to more pre-bagged meals. This, however, requires more labor, so the group is also looking for more volunteers.
“Not only are we seeing more people than before, we’re also needing to change the way we’re distributing that food, so instead of having events where we congregate people to get food together, which is a common way to get food into the community, we need to make sure we’re social distancing and we’re not contributing to the spread of the virus,” she said.
For instance, the VeggieVanGo program, which sees a mobile food shelf distribute food to large crowds at schools and hospitals, is now a drive-thru program, said Whalen.
“We’re having to tweak all of them to make sure they’re safe,” she said. “It’s been an unbelievable and unprecedented two weeks.”
Demand is also rising, she said, saying many of Vermont Foodbank’s partners are reporting upticks, be it in people who’ve been laid off, had their hours reduced, or don’t have enough food on-hand to weather a prolonged quarantine. She said the last VeggieVanGo in St. Johnsbury saw 400 people, where it normally sees only 200. A similar increase was seen in Winooski.
