BRANDON — While it’s in its early stages with many questions left to answer, some in town hope to create a revolving loan fund geared towards home energy efficiency projects.
Tim Guiles, a selectman, said Monday he’s been speaking with the Planning Commission and its Energy Committee about creating a loan fund that uses the town’s successful revolving loan fund for small businesses, as well as Habitat for Humanity, as models.
Guiles said he’s found support for the effort, but it’s not ready to bring before the Select Board yet. The general idea is the town, or some entity, would manage a pot of money lent out to homeowners and possibly renters for them to undertake projects on their dwellings that would lower their energy costs and reduce the amount of carbon they produce.
He said he plans to spend the winter doing more research and having more conversations with groups like Efficiency Vermont about how to craft this program. He said given that lending and investing money is involved, there are likely many rules and regulations to follow depending on how things are done. Guiles said he doesn’t know of any other towns that have tried this, but knows there are similar programs out there.
He brought the idea to the Planning Commission on Oct. 21 after having met with the Energy Committee earlier in the month. According to the minutes of the Oct. 21 meeting, commissioners thought the Energy Committee might have a role to play once this program was up and running, but didn’t foresee the committee building the program.
If the program gets built and works, it would help improve housing stock in Brandon, Guiles said. Homes would be cheaper to heat and theoretically cheaper to live in, drawing more people to the area.
Guiles said he has some experience doing this himself. In April, he purchased a home on Carver Street and reached out to a neighbor with some carpentry skills. The neighbor did some work making the house energy efficient and now lives in the home, paying on his mortgage what he was paying in rent. Guiles said he’s working on repeating this with another house on West Seminary Street, and hopes that building will become the poster-child for the program he wants to create.
He said he’s looking at Habitat for Humanity as an example on how to go about this. That group uses volunteer labor to build houses for people who also assist in the construction. Guiles said the sort of work needed can be taught to most people without carpentry experience, and it goes a long way towards keeping costs down.
Guiles thinks a program like this would greatly reduce Brandon’s carbon footprint and help meet its state energy goals for 2025 and 2050.
Stephanie Jerome, a Planning Commission member and Brandon’s representative to the Vermont House said Monday she has not talked to Guiles at length about this, but felt it had potential. She said finding a pot of money to get it going will be something to look at.
