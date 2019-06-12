KILLINGTON — The Bus will be extending its service in Killington through the summer.
The Killington Pico Area Association announced Wednesday that the extended Rutland-Killington Commuter bus started on Monday. For the past few months, the association, town Select Board, Killington Ski Resort, and Marble Valley Regional Transit — better known as The Bus — have been working on getting funding for the line, which traditionally didn’t run past 6 p.m. between Easter and Thanksgiving.
Selectman Jim Haff spurred the extension, saying at meetings that people working later shifts for local businesses are having trouble getting to and from work, as many live in Rutland.
“Businesses took ownership and stepped to the plate with funds to help support the additional (service) and didn’t just look to the Town or Resort to solve the problem,” said Michael Coppinger, executive director of the Killington Pico Area Association, in a release. “This endeavor is an excellent example of what we refer to as out three-legged stool approach. Helping to be the conduit for which these entities can come together to solve challenges is the most important part of our mission.”
Coppinger said in past interviews that the cost of the expanded service is about $53,000, but the Agency of Transportation came through with a grant that would cover all but $11,000 or so. The Select Board agreed to front half of the smaller amount, expecting local businesses to chip in for the rest.
“People have been very cooperative about supporting this initiative,” said Coppinger in a release. “Even if they don’t have employees themselves that use The Bus, they recognize the value for continued growth to the area.”
He said in an interview Wednesday the business community hasn’t quite met its goal, yet, but he expects it will, adding that the town has agreed to cover the full match if necessary. The cost won’t be the full $11,000, as the run is starting about a week later than previously expected.
“I am extremely confident that the business community will meet its funding goal,” he said.
The new bus schedule hasn’t been released yet, but will be soon, said Coppinger.
