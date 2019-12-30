A winter storm brought sleet, freezing rain, high winds, and snow to parts of the state on Monday.
The storm began Sunday night. The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning for the area until Tuesday, at 1 p.m.
On Monday, Governor Phil Scott released a statement urging people to be careful and be prepared.
“Responders, road crews, utilities and many others have been planning for this storm and are working hard to minimize impacts and keep people safe,” said Scott. “Individuals can assist by helping themselves and others. The most important thing we can ask of Vermonters is to check in on neighbors and exercise common sense and caution.”
The Agency of Transportation said Monday afternoon that it expected to be dealing with a wintry mix for the rest of the day and night, with the forecast switching to snow showers later on.
“Maintenance crews have been out throughout the state fighting last night’s snow and freezing rain by patrolling and treating icy and snow-covered roadways,” the agency said in an email. It advised people driving to leave early and go slow.
Green Mountain Power said its crews had been out all day handling outages.
“GMP tracked multiple forecasts before the storm hit, so we could pre-position crews around our service territory and be in the right places to respond as safely and quickly as possible to repair damage and restore power,” said Mike Burke, chief of field operations for Green Mountain Power, in a release. “This storm is not over, and forecasters say there could be more damage, so crews remain ready to respond for our customers.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, the utility had restored power to 3,600 customers. According to GMP’s website, as of 3:12 p.m. there were 970 customers without power from 62 incidents, clustered mostly around Rutland and southward on the western side of the state. GMP said it expects to have power back to the rest of its customers in the evening, but the storm might also cause more outages on Tuesday.
Closures
Several businesses and establishments announced they were either closed or would be closing early. Most schools were on winter break for this storm and had no need to cancel.
Cape Air, the Hyannis, Massachusetts company that provides air service to the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport, announced on its website that flights out of there were cancelled because of expected ice accumulation from the storm. It also cancelled flights to and from Saranac Lake, New York, and Lebanon, New Hampshire. Cape Air flights out of Boston and New Bedford, Massachusetts set to land before noon on Monday were also cancelled.
Crashes
Scott Mangan, deputy chief of the Rutland City Fire Department, said Monday that as of 10:40 a.m. the roads around the city were a bit slick, and there was a crash in Mendon the department responded to, but otherwise nothing major had happened. He said the department scheduled two extra people to work on Monday, expecting the weather to worsen.
Two people escaped injury Sunday night when the truck they were in crashed on Depot Hill Road due to icy road conditions. State Police said they responded to the crash shortly after 11 p.m. and found that a 2000 Ford truck driven by Casey Driscoll, 23, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, had gone off the road when Driscoll failed to make a right turn, slid off the road, hitting a small tree and going 100 feet down an embankment before stopping. Both she and her passenger, Micheal Brouillard, 26, of Pittsford, were wearing seatbelts.
Another single-vehicle crash happened not long after, at 12:25 a.m. on Route 7 near Proctor Lane in Pittsford. There, State Police said a 2009 Honda Civic driven by Kelsey Williams, 21, of Proctor, went off the road and hit several small trees. The cause of the crash was attributed to icy road conditions. No injuries were reported. Brandon Rescue assisted state police.
A Florida man was left uninjured after his and several other vehicles went off the road in Landgrove Sunday night. State Police said the crash happened at 10 p.m. on Hapgood Pond Road. A 2015 Volvo XC70 driven by John F. O’Connell Jr., 60, of Reddick, Florida, tried to avoid a vehicle that was partially off the road, only to slide off himself because of the icy conditions. No one was hurt during the incident, police said.
