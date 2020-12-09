WATERBURY — Those receiving 3SquaresVT benefits will get an extra check in December.
The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced Wednesday that money for the extra checks come from Covid Relief Funds. About 22,500 households — Those who weren’t able to receive an enhanced payment in September because they’d maxed out, or who received an enhanced benefit of $50 or less — will receive payments of $286.
This is a one-time payment that will go out in mid-December. DCF stated that all checks will go out no later than Dec. 30.
The checks will contain the message “This is a special 3SquaresVT payment. Questions? Call 1-800-479-6151.”
— Staff Report
