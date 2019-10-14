FAIR HAVEN — Last Tuesday, the Select Board unanimously voted to add a vape ban to the ordinance already established regarding behaviors allowed in town-owned areas and playgrounds, according to the meeting minutes and Fair Haven Police Chief Bill Humphries.
“There’s a nation-wide trend of increasing usage,” Humphries said. “We’re seeing it more (instead of) cigarettes.”
Both Slate Valley Unified Union School District Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell and Rutland City Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Rob Bliss reported seeing vaping in their schools, and Olsen-Farrell noted that there would be a presentation at Monday night’s board meeting about it.
Humphries said vaping pens and devices can be difficult to identify, as they often resemble other objects like flash drives, but have been confiscated by school resource officers in the past due to the new state law mandating that smoking is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 effective July 1.
Town Clerk Bonnie Rosati said the ordinance itself was adopted on Oct. 8, and Humphries said the addition will be enforced by the Fair Haven Police Department or the responding constable.
The addition of vaping to the town ordinance specifically outlaws the practice in the town park on Main Street, the Louie Farynairz Playground, Mary A. Canfield Memorial Softball Field, the Pavilion and Little League Ball Fields, town tennis courts, Babe Ruth ball field and the Eagles field at 12 Academy St.
There is a 60-day waiting period to implement the vape ban, which slates the ban to take effect in early December.
The punishment for vaping in those areas, regardless of whether someone is of the legal age to use tobacco products, is a $50 fine for a first offense and $100 each for second and recurring offenses, Humphries said.
But Humphries said those under 21 caught vaping or using tobacco products in the designated areas could additionally be slapped with state mandated penalties that went into effect July 1.
Vermont law requires that all under 21 caught in possession of tobacco and vaping products, substitutes or paraphernalia may be subject to a $25 fine, unless they’re over 16 and working for an establishment licensed to sell tobacco products.
If someone is caught offering a fake identification falsely stating they’re of age in order to purchase tobacco and vaping products, substitutes or paraphernalia, they may be subject to a fine of $50.
Vermont law requires that all vending machines selling cigarettes are prohibited, as are the online sale of tobacco and vaping products, substitutes and paraphernalia.
People of age who sell those products to anyone underage could be subject to a $100 fine for a first offense, and up to $500 for each subsequent offense, statute states.
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.