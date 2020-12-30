FAIR HAVEN — Town voters will see some spending increases to weigh come March.
At a recent meeting, the Select Board voted to approve a budget to send to voters with a 3.84% spending increase over last year. Town Manager Joe Gunter said Wednesday that the budget is calling for spending $2,295,147, which is up $84,981 from last year.
“The thing that was really driving the increase this year was we have a $76,000 payment for the big wastewater bond that needs to be paid every year, so the board dropped that into property taxes,” he said. “They put half of it into the property taxes.”
Voters have already approved a bond for $3.72 million, which has to be paid back in $152,000 annual installments for the next 30 years. This was to pay for a $6 million project upgrading the town’s wastewater treatment facility, which the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted the town $2.65 million for.
The Select Board had sought to offset the $152,000 payments using a 1% local option tax, which voters shot down twice, the last time being on Election Day in November. Gunter said the board decided to split the cost between property taxpayers and ratepayers on the sewer system.
Gunter said it’s not clear exactly what will happen to the sewer rates yet.
“It’s going to go up, but it depends on what they do with the budget, if they cut some stuff or add some other things,” he said. “It changes.”
The sewer budget won’t be completed until April or May, he said.
“For this, I’m hoping folks understand that we have to pay the bond payment,” said Gunter. “We did ask the voters if they wanted to do the 1% option tax to help defer this exact cost, but they voted no on that and so now instead of taking the 1% option tax funds, we actually have to put this on proper tax, and we’re hoping people will realize that’s why.”
Other elements in the budget include $4,500 for economic development. Gunter said that the Economic Development Committee is pushing to get Fair Haven’s downtown area an official downtown designation by the state, but needs to allocate some funds towards projects.
The town did a lot of road paving last year, he said, and has added $5,000 to the paving budget, raising it to $185,000.
About $14,000 was saved by switching the town’s insurance carrier to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, Gunter said.
The town’s appropriations have yet to be settled, according to Gunter. These are the line items voters look at individually, and include requests from agencies and nonprofits and the like. Asking for a significant increase this year in appropriation funding will be the Fair Haven Rescue Squad. Squad representatives have been telling the Select Board that past financial decisions made by previous squad leadership has resulted in the need for it to raise its per capita rate from $20 to $48. It had been $10 for many years, raised to $20 only recently. Gunter said it will amount to an ask of $128,208, a $76,333 increase.
Select Board Chairman Bob Richards said a zero percent increase would be great, but since the board generally looks to keep budget increases under 3%, this one isn’t too far out of line. He said some funds carried over from the previous year might be used to offset costs, as well.
Regarding the sewer bond payment, it was reasoned that having an up-to-date, functioning sewer system is beneficial to everyone in town, not just ratepayers, hence half the payment being paid for out of the town’s funds, said Richards.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
