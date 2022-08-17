FAIR HAVEN — The select board declined to supply half the 10% match needed for a $60,000 planning grant for a potential housing project off Airport Road, with some board members later expressing frustration over the town’s grants in general.
At the Aug. 9 board meeting, Town Manager Joe Gunter asked the board to spend $3,000 to help match the $6,000 needed to receive a Vermont Community Development Planning grant. The plan would have been for a housing development on land owned by William Bischoff. The other half of the match would have come from one of the developers.
“Fair Haven, if I hear one thing, is that we need to reduce our taxes and we need to increase our revenues,” said Gunter. “If we believe ourselves to be a bedroom community, which I think we are for a lot of the larger communities around us, we need to have more bedrooms to increase that revenue, which means building more homes.”
Board members said they’d support this effort in other ways, but did not wish to spend town money on a private enterprise.
“I disagree with this,” said Selectman Jay Brown. “You’re doing this for a private concern. I don’t think the taxpayers should be putting down money for it. We went through this once before when this was brought up, and I understand we need more building, but if you’ve got a private contractor who’s going to do this, why should the town be putting up money?”
Gunter said Wednesday that this proposal was made several years ago.
“(Bischoff’s) project then was to bring in 177 housing units on his property,” Gunter said. “This project, what we talked about at the last meeting, was going to be a grant to update that plan then do the preliminary groundwork before construction. It was going to be somewhere between 100 and 170 units, given constraints on the land.”
He told the board last week that some developers who’d looked at the project didn’t want to take it on unless there was an updated plan.
“I had a project planned many years ago for 177 units that we didn’t get through,” said Bischoff. “There’s no plans for my property right now. Joe Gunter was trying to get a grant to do a pre-development study, a research study, but that was through the town. It has nothing to do with me. My property is still on the market for sale, but there’s nothing planned there.”
Brown said at the Aug. 9 meeting that he’d support the grant application with a letter along those lines, as the town has done in the past with other projects, but he did not wish to see taxpayer funds used for a private concern that he deemed speculative in nature.
“I’m hearing that as a taxpayer, Fair Haven has a high saturation of low-income housing to begin with,” said Selectman Glen Traverse, acting as chairman. “I believe in helping as much as I can in that area, but also you can’t do it at the detriment of the rest of the taxpayers trying to put everything in place. I’m not really a supporter anymore than (Brown) is, of going for that grant.”
It would be one thing if the town owned the land, he said, or would own the plan and be able to use it should this developer not follow through.
Newly appointed Selectman Chad Vigger said he wished to know what the tax revenue would be for the developed property.
Gunter said it would be a substantial amount — $375,000 annually going by today’s rates.
“I could certainly see taxpayers getting upset if we’re spending taxpayer money to help someone make some money,” said Vigger, adding that he does support more housing and thinks that area could use some long-term planning.
“Nothing is going to change unless this board takes action,” said Gunter. “They’re not coming to help us; the businesses out there; the big businesses aren’t coming, the state’s not coming, (billionaire) George Soros isn’t coming with cash. Nobody else will help us, the only people to do that is us.”
Selectman Rich Greenough said he agrees with that, but doesn’t support matching the grant.
“In the back of my mind, I’m thinking about the poor, old lady taxpayers out there struggling,” he said. “They don’t know if they’re going to be able to have their medicine and keep warm this winter, and I feel for those folks.”
While Brown made a motion to not match the grant, no second was received, nor was any vote taken. Later in the meeting, Brown said he’d like to see the town stop applying for grants until it can summarize what grants it has applied for, and where its matching funds are committed. He expressed frustration over grant-funded projects not moving for long periods of time while costs go up, citing the salt shed project as a recent example.
The town had been awarded grants to cover the cost of a roughly $210,000 salt shed, however, the bid received this year had the cost closer to $700,000, a cost the board wasn’t willing to bear, opting instead to forgo the grants and seek other alternatives.
Gunter said the pandemic is largely to blame for the delays and rising costs but would have a report on the town’s grant applications by the next meeting.
