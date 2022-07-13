FAIR HAVEN — The town has given the Green Mountain Mobile Home Manor until Aug. 31 to start making payments on its past-due water bills and come up with a plan to keep paying them, otherwise it will commence the process of shutting off the park’s water.
The Fair Haven Select Board voted unanimously to set the August deadline at its Tuesday meeting.
The park, home to just under a score of people, has had a long history of issues with the town, mostly related to water bills and water infrastructure problems. The town actually shut the water off for several days in June, turning it back on after state regulators raised concerns over the residents there not having received proper notice. The town had planned to turn the water off again at the end of June, but the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO), through its Mobile Home Program, stepped in and said it could get the bills paid through a state aid program.
Town Manager Joe Gunter told the board Tuesday that he’s been in contact with CVOEO, which is working with the park residents and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program to see that the water bills get paid.
“They seem to be, in full faith, trying to get something done,” said Gunter.
Between back property taxes and delinquent water bills, the park owes approximately $50,000 to the town.
The 20-lot park has about 12 occupied mobile homes. It has one water meter. The park’s ownership is being litigated in Rutland probate court. Officially, it’s currently owned by the Estate of Rodney F. White, who died several years ago. Deborah Eddy, White’s long-time partner, is the estate’s legal administrator, but she has expressed no interest in owning the park.
Select board member Jay Brown said there has to be deadlines for payments otherwise the problem of unpaid bills will persist. He said the park secured COVID-19 relief funds to pay its water bills in the past, yet the issue remains.
“We’re not going into winter with this situation,” he said. “I hate to sound like a hard person, but we can’t continue with this.”
Gunter told the board that notices that the water would be shut off if the bills aren’t paid went to Eddy as well as park residents. He said Wednesday that the water isn’t being shut off at this time, but the town is following the procedure to do so should it become necessary.
Gunter said Tuesday that through the state program residents can get help with bills for as long as 18 months. Brown wished to see this in writing.
Select Board Chair Bob Richards was also concerned the town and park would once again be in this position after the state aid ran out and wished to see a business plan for the park.
“They are working on it,” said park resident Charles Delaney. “It’s taking time because people aren’t cooperating in the park.”
Delaney has served as the park’s unofficial repairman on a number of occasions. At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Gunter credited him with fixing a severe leak in the park’s water line. Since the work was done, water usage at the park dropped by half.
Delaney and Eddy have said in the past that some of the park’s financial woes are because some residents aren’t paying their lot fees. Delaney said Tuesday that he’s been working to apply for the state aid, but accessing property ownership records has been challenging. He also noted that there’s been a lack of communication with park residents about what’s been going on.
“We don’t want you guys to fail, there’s no profit in that,” said Richards. “It’s not good for the town.”
Gunter asked the board for permission to petition the court to appoint a new administrator for the park’s estate. He suggested himself, in order to give the town some ability to control what goes on there and sort things out.
“I have a firm belief that the only way that we’ll move forward with anything, whether it’s business development, home development, or taking care of this problem, is if we do it ourselves,” he said, noting that this isn’t an ideal solution nor was it a route he was eager to take.
The board nixed the idea, with several members saying Gunter has enough to do as it is. Richards said if the town ever did such a thing, it would have to ensure that the role was extremely limited in scope.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.