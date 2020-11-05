FAIR HAVEN — A little less than $20,000 has come to town from the state to boost downtown businesses.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said the money is from the state’s Building Communities Grant program. It’s not a new program, but with the COVID-19 pandemic taking the life out of the economy it’s appreciated.
Last year, the town was awarded $19,000; this year the award was $19,200, he said.
Also, the town is taking a more methodical approach to awarding the funds, which have to be matched dollar for dollar by the recipient, he said.
“Starting this year, we began a more formal process. The town’s Economic Development Committee decided they wanted to have a more well-informed population and a better structure to bring these grants in,” said Gunter. “The Economic Development Committee released the information to our business owners and asked for proposals. The proposals came to them, we tweaked the language, the Board of Selectmen then approved which would go to the state.”
The recipients were Mike Davidson, Kevin Durkee, and David Nelson.
According to Gunter, Nelson received $10,000 to put toward installing a sprinkler system that will allow the third floor of the Fair Haven Playhouse to be usable. Davidson received $4,000 to help fund electrical work to a property he owns in the downtown, while Durkee was granted $5,000 to weatherize the building that houses The Wooden Soldier, a popular Fair Haven eatery.
Durkee said he normally doesn’t look for things like grants, but Gunter reached out to him and was able to convince him to apply for this one.
“We’re putting in a new high-efficiency boiler,” said Durkee. “And the whole front of the building, 60 feet, is glass, and it’s old glass, the house was built in the early 1900s, and it’s single-pane glass so it’s just like having a great big hole in front of the building, so we’re replacing that with energy-efficient thermal paneling.”
He said smaller, framed windows would be better for keeping the heat in but he doesn’t wish to change the character of the building.
He praised the town for its willingness to work with business owners, saying it will bend over backward to help with projects so long as they conform with local zoning regulations, and if they don’t, the town is also helpful in getting variances.
Gunter said this work with the state is only a portion of the town’s economic development strategy. Last year, with seed money from the United States Department of Agriculture, it created a small business revolving loan fund.
“It’s been a little over a year now,” said Gunter. It’s brand-new, we’re trying to get the word out because it’s cheap money to start a business here.”
The fund loans money out at zero percent interest, he said, and operates similarly to other such programs found in towns like Brandon.
Gunter said the fund has $40,000 in it, but nothing has been lent out likely because of the pandemic, which left business owners leery about borrowing money.
Selectman Glen Traverse is currently the chairman of the Economic Development Committee. He said the group is working with local business owners to make them more aware of what help is out there and assisting them in filing applications for grants, loans and tax credits.
“Lots of times it’s difficult putting all the pieces together, because the different elements, including letters of support from different organizations and people can be a little daunting to the small-business person,” Traverse said.
The committee will put effort into getting some activity going with the small-business loan fund, but Traverse expects it will be mid-2021 before it gets up to speed.
