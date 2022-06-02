FAIR HAVEN — It took time to make it happen, but the official grand opening of the Fair Haven Dog Park is slated for Sunday.
Linda Barker, one of the lead volunteers behind the dog park’s construction, said folks have been able to use the park for a little while now, but the grand opening Sunday will make it official as well as thank all those involved in making it happen.
The event starts at noon and runs to 3 p.m.
“We’re providing a picnic lunch up at the pavilion of hot dogs and stuff,” Barker said. “There’s going to be a trick dog demonstration at 1 p.m., there’s going to be a little contest with prizes for the dogs and owners. After that we’ve got a DJ there, we’ve got Rep. Bob Helm, R-Fair Haven, and Rep. Bill Canfield, R-Fair Haven, who are going to speak at it.”
There may be a statewide figure in attendance, she said, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
“We just want a big celebration. It’s been a tough road to get here, and we would just like to have a big, happy celebration,” said Barker.
Volunteers have been working on the dog park since at least early 2021. It’s located at the town-owned Air Park, a former airport. It took some time to identify a location for the park. When the Air Park was settled on, the challenge then became where to situate it so that it wouldn’t run afoul of state wetland laws. This led to some friction between the volunteers and town officials, but the permit was secured over the winter, allowing work to begin in spring.
“The good thing about this dog park is, we do have the pavilion with picnic tables and there’s an operational bathroom, we’ve had a waterline put into the dog park, so it’s more of a recreation area so you don’t have to run in from out of town and hurry off because there’s no bathroom there, or you want to stop and have a picnic lunch afterwards,” said Barker.
Barker is the owner of Murfee, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, who served as the town’s second pet mayor until March. The pet mayor program in Fair Haven has been used to raise funds for town projects, the dog park being among them.
According to Barker, volunteers raised between $20,000 and $25,000 for the park between various fundraisers and private donations. The dog park makes use of some existing structures, but also has play equipment for pets. The site has a bathroom facility as well as some new trees for shade.
“I’m up there all the time mowing and weed-whacking and doing stuff and the people that are coming are thrilled with the dog park, so I think we’ve done a good job,” said Barker.
The event planners ask that all dogs in attendance be leashed. The dog contest will have prizes for best costume, best trick and most obedient.
