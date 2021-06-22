FAIR HAVEN — While redeveloping the town’s hydro facility will be a bigger job than some had hoped, the Energy Committee was given permission to explore other energy-related efforts.
“What we’re finding on the hydro is, there are considerably more hurdles than there were, to be perfectly honest,” said Bob Richards, Energy Committee member.
He and other committee members spoke to the board June 15, updating it on research done into the viability of turning the town-owned dam into a hydro project, and asking for permission to explore other areas for future energy cost savings.
Richards said he spoke to Jay Boeri, author of a 2014 study of the hydro project, earlier that week. He reported that Boeri hadn’t heard of any inquiries in Vermont to proceed with a hydro project for the past two years.
“He has one person, a guy with some money, who is looking to buy projects in some form of development and he’s going to sit on them and if things go through he’ll have the rights, but that’s the only kind of movement he’s seen,” said Richards.
Richards said much would have to happen to get a hydro project going. An arrangement with Green Mountain Power would need to be reached, infrastructure upgrades would have to be funded and lined up, and some property rights would need to be secured. According to Richards, the ownership of a property key to the dam’s redevelopment is expected to change. A new agreement would have to be reached with the new owner for the town to do anything, he said.
Neil Robinson, a member of the Energy Committee, said he’s confident that despite the hurdles in place, the town could get the dam producing power again. Since the 2014 study, there appears to be more interest in renewable energy from the public, government, and companies like GMP.
He noted that the town of Brandon has recently sought to refocus its energy committee, and he suggested that Fair Haven contact the Vermont Council on Rural Development for some advice or a community visit.
“In terms of what Neil is saying, we’re as close to a shovel ready project for hydro as anybody in the state,” said Richards. “Our engineering is there, everything is there in that report, it would have to be fleshed out and updated, the cost and payback is different.”
Energy Committee member Chris Stanton said the committee would like to follow two paths at once.
“We could identify areas in town where we are consuming a lot of energy and reduce those costs if we could. And we’d also like to keep an eye on the hydro project,” he said.
Other areas floated were monitoring the heating fuel use of town facilities and exploring options to lower those costs, as well as promoting electric vehicles. The board, by consensus, agreed to let the committee speak to department heads, brainstorm ideas and draft a report for the board ahead of budgeting season.
