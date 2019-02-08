FAIR HAVEN — A budget approved by the Select Board on Jan. 15 showed a combined increase of just over 4.34 percent, up $98,127 for a $2.3 million total.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said the major player in the budget this year was additional money toward roadwork.
“We added an additional $70,000 to get more paving done in town,” Gunter said. “For a total of $170,000 in paving money.”
A significant budget stabilizer was the decrease in election funds, down over $3,000, and the treasurer’s salary is slated to drop 29 percent, down over $1,400.
Auditing services could drop more than 10 percent, down from $13,400 to rest at $11,800, and the lister’s salary is slated for a bump of $6,188 bringing their budget up 27 percent for a total of $29,313.
Police training funds saw a 10 percent dip, a $200 decrease due to less funds being allocated toward dues and meetings, bringing the budget down to $1,300, and the overall budget for equipment came down $100 from last year to rest at $21,200.
Full-time salaries at the police department are slated for an increase of $1,724, totaling at $213,590, and the constable budget saw a potential drop in their budget down $700 from last year, a loss of 13 percent down to $4,680.
But the fire department will see a rise in salary funds — $1,165 — and an additional $500 in insurance, bringing their budget up 10 percent to $14,355.
Their equipment funds are falling over 20 percent for a total of $24,675 mainly because of a decrease in the budget for AirPaks and machinery, and fire department communications funds are down 8 percent bringing that part of the budget down to $10,900.
The air park will almost double its budget up to $2,758 for services to the area, while cemetery expenses, street light budgets, and animal control budgets are each down less than 5 percent.
The budgets for the transfer station showed a slight increase of 6 percent coming to rest at $227,663 for recycling charges, and though the baseball salary increased slightly, the funding for an umpire was cut and the budget ultimately slipped down 4 percent. Though summer wages were cut by $2,000, the recreation department saw a 16 percent rise and came to rest at $32,697 for the year, mainly for services to the area. The funding for the town’s Memorial Day celebration was cut by $1,000, decreasing that budget by 9 percent, while promotion for the Rutland Economic Development Corp. was cut by almost $1,000 and membership dues for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns dropped over $700 which altogether brought membership funds down 15 percent.
Legal funds for insurance claims will double, increasing the budget 83 percent from last year, but benefits are slicing $50,000 from their budget mainly because of a $30,000 cut in workers compensation insurance funds, bringing the total down to $399,612. Public works money spent in buildings dropped four-percent, but in total, the Public Works budget is up over 20 percent, resting at $591,882.
