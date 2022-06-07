FAIR HAVEN — The water is back on at Green Mountain Mobile Manor after the town shut it off last week over unpaid bills.
At the May 31 Select Board meeting, the board, by consensus, agreed to shut the water off at the park and put it up for tax sale. No formal vote was taken.
Arthur Hamlin, housing program coordinator for mobile home parks at the Department of Housing and Community Development, said Tuesday that he’s been speaking with town officials, park tenants and the park’s administrator, since last week. Water was turned off at the park June 1, but was back on by 5 p.m. Friday, according to Hamlin.
He said once the department was aware the water had been turned off, Max Krieger, general counsel for the Department of Housing and Community Development, contacted the town to find out why.
“My understanding is that Max talked to the town, I think maybe he talked to the town attorney as well, just discussing water shut off,” said Hamlin. “After that they decided to turn the water back on.”
Krieger said Tuesday that his department has some purview over issues surrounding mobile home parks, and there are formal processes for actions like these.
“Because lack of water is a health and safety issue to some degree, I took steps to inquire with the town as to whether they took adequate steps to notify the residents, as there is a statute in place, which requires a specific notice form for turning off utilities to any building or tenancy,” Krieger said. “I gave them the notice, I said make sure you’re in compliance with that notice, and I also requested the notice that they gave.”
He said that he hasn’t been supplied with any form of notice that would have been given to tenants.
“I’d prefer not to discuss ongoing enforcement activity but the department is monitoring the situation and trying to come to an amicable solution for the residents and the park owner,” he said.
The town still plans to shut the water off at the park and put it up for tax sale, said Selectman Glen Traverse on Tuesday.
“I was told that the state had contacted us and said they were concerned that the people in the park weren’t properly noticed and therefore felt we should turn it back on,” he said. “Really, the challenge for us and the people in the park is that the families that are left there need to make other arrangements. We’ve been trying to get in touch with Fair Haven Concerned and other state aid to help them out.”
The park is owned by the Estate of Rodney F. White. Its administrator is Deborah Eddy.
Eddy said Tuesday that she was White’s partner for 37 years until he died about seven years ago. He didn’t leave a will, and the question of the park’s ownership has been sitting with the Rutland County Probate Court for some time.
Eddy said she has no interest in owning the park.
She said there are 20 lots in the park with 12 being occupied. She doesn’t know how many people actually live in the park, just that only four lots are paying rent.
According to the state’s mobile home park registry, in 2021, lot rent at the Green Mountain Mobile Manor was $260.
Eddy said water and sewer fees are included in lot rent.
She wasn’t aware Tuesday that water service had been restored.
“I’m not actually doing anything right at the moment,” she said. “There are a few of the families that I really feel bad about. They’ve been there for many years, but these other freeloaders, I think it’s time that they go ... the park is in trouble because of the people that did not pay.”
Eddy said she’s had issues with the town and the park’s water bills for some time. A few bills were paid through COVID-19 relief funds. There have been leaks as well and there’s some question as to whether the system is still leaking. She said she doesn’t believe the level of water usage matches what’s owed.
At the board meeting last week, Town Manager Joe Gunter reported that the park currently owes $22,600 in water bills. That includes the most recent bill of $4,000. It also owes $25,250 in back taxes.
“The problem I’ve got is all the people that are on the water system are paying for this because this money is supposed to be in our budget, and we have to make it up somewhere,” said Selectman Jay Brown. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m in favor of shutting the water off. Because they don’t even make an attempt to pay the bill, and the bills that have been paid have been paid by state money or COVID money.”
His sentiments were shared by other board members.
“The best advice I could give the people in the Green Mountain Mobile Manor is you need to be talking to someone about where you’re going to live because the water is being turned off, and we will tax sale that park, and that’s what we should be doing,” said Traverse at the meeting, adding that action would have been taken sooner but the board didn’t wish to do anything during the winter.
“I don’t feel good about it, but we’ve done more than what you would think in trying to keep it going this long,” he said.
