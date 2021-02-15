FAIR HAVEN — Having helped raise almost a quarter of the $100,000 needed for a new school playground, the pets of Fair Haven — and their owners — have set their eyes on raising funds for a new dog park.
Linda Barker, owner of the town’s current pet mayor, Murfee, said Monday that she was talking to Town Manager Joe Gunter about what projects the pet mayor might work on following the playground’s success.
“So I got to thinking that a dog park would be a wonderful idea,” said Barker. “I broached the subject to a few people I know and they were gung-ho. So I went in and spoke to (Gunter) and I said I was thinking about the next fundraiser, what about a dog park?”
According to Barker, Gunter said the town-owned Fair Haven Municipal Airport had some space, and given that the area has some pre-built amenities and it’s plowed in the winter by the town, it would be a good location.
“So we formed a committee and we discussed the dog park, and then we presented it to the Select Board,” said Barker. “They had a few questions about what would happen if volunteers left, and who would take care of the maintenance.”
The committee is called “Friends of the Fair Haven Dog Park” and can be contacted by its Facebook page, bit.ly/0216Friends
Barker said the committee discussed the board’s concerns, found ways to address them, and early last week got the go-ahead to begin fundraising and researching the dog park.
It’s believed the project will need to raise $15,000, said Barker. A fundraiser last week brought in $700, so it’s off to a good start, she said.
Five options for the park’s name will be voted on at Town Meeting Day, she said, along with the election of a new pet mayor. Fair Haven’s first pet mayor was Lincoln the goat. The pet mayor program was begun as a way to help raise funds for the playground, which is expected to be built in the coming year.
“Whether or not he’s re-elected, Mayor Murfee is committed to seeing the town get a dog park, he’ll be gung-ho behind it throughout the whole thing,” said Barker.
Besides Barker, the others on the committee are Deirdre Miller, Melissa Knapp, Deborah Fallon and Linda Sienkiewicz.
Miller said Monday she used to be the director of a no-kill animal shelter and has much experience in fundraising, though she’s never worked on a dog park before.
This would be another positive thing to have in Fair Haven, she said, and would benefit locals as well as draw visitors.
“I know my dog, personally, needs space to run,” she said. And having a dog park where he has as much room as he wants and I can feel safe that he has these fences surrounding him, he can just run and then go home and sleep.”
The park will create opportunities for people to exercise as well, she said.
