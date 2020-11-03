FAIR HAVEN — While voters narrowly approved a 1% local option tax for the town, they didn’t approve creating a charter that would allow that to happen.
Article 1, “Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to authorize the creation of a charter for the purpose of initiating a local option tax,” failed with only 575 voting “yes” to 656 voting “no.”
Article 2, “Shall the voters of Fair Haven assess a one percent (1%) local options sales tax on all eligible sales, rooms and meals sales and alcohol sales in accordance with 25 V.S.A. 138 and use those revenues to pay down wastewater treatment facility bonded debt?” passed narrowly with 627 voting “yes” to 619 voting “no.”
Town Clerk Suzanne DeChame said Tuesday that for the local option tax to be created, as Article 2 describes, Article 1 needed to pass.
The local option tax went before voters at Town Meeting Day in March, where it failed by three votes.
The town held two public hearings on the articles that made Tuesday’s ballot. One was held in September, the other in early October.
Town officials said the tax would have applied to jewelry, room rentals and meals, alcohol, and online purchases. Groceries, clothing, home heating fuel, vehicles, gasoline and anything not currently taxed would have been exempt.
It was estimated the tax would have raised $123,000, with the town keeping 70% and the rest going to the state for the Payment in Lieu of Taxes program. The town would have used the tax to pay for a $3.5 million wastewater bond.
