FAIR HAVEN — The town’s concerts in the park are coming back this summer, assuming the pandemic allows it, though if you want to get in the line for food you’ll need a mask.
Fred Capron, who sits on the town committee that plans the concerts, told the Select Board at its March 23 meeting that no money needs to be raised this year. The series was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus, leaving the $7,500 contributed by local sponsors unspent.
“Our sponsors have supported us over many summers,” he said. “Because of the pandemic, we would like to consider not asking for sponsorships again this year. People are hurt and we can make it happen, I know we can.”
Capron said Tuesday that he’s been involved in planning the concert series for the past 10 years, though it had been happening for perhaps 30 years total. A concert in the park can draw between 400 and 600 people, he said.
“The only thing we’re concerned about is if the governor says, no, you can’t do it,” he said.
Capron said people will be asked to wear masks and socially distance themselves if they attend. A mask will be offered to anyone who doesn’t have one. While enforcing the mask wearing might be difficult on the whole, their use will be rigidly enforced in the lines for food, according to Capron.
“We will have them there if you want one, and you will not go through this line if you don’t have a mask,” he told the board at the March 23 meeting. “I don’t care, it’s that simple. Even if the rules say, or if the governor says, it’s alright, you will wear a mask.”
Ceil Hunt, one of the series planners, said at the meeting that she expects the pandemic restrictions will loosen ahead of the series.
A few things will be different this summer, however according to Capron. Ice cream and popcorn won’t be offered, as it’s believed this will lead to too much contact between volunteers and concert goers. There won’t be door prizes, either, and the lines for food have been arranged to limit contact between people.
“Whatever the governor says, that’s what we’re going to do,” said Capron on Tuesday. “We’re prepared in all areas.”
It’s unknown how many will frequent the concerts, said Capron.
“My opinion is people are so starved to get out, I think we’re going to be full force,” he said, however he added that many might feel it isn’t safe despite relaxed restrictions.
The series begins in July and plans to host eight concerts, he said, highlighting a few of the acts booked to perform, among them: Studio Two, Aron Audet and Annie and the Hedonists.
Studio Two is a Boston-based Beatles tribute band, according to Capron.
“They’ve been in Castleton a couple times,” said Capron. “Castleton didn’t bring them back this year, and I talked it over with the committee and we’re bringing them in… I’m telling you, if you’re sitting there and close your eyes you wouldn’t know it wasn’t the Beatles, I’m serious.”
