A Fair Haven man pleaded not guilty on Monday to helping a woman who police say shot and killed a man at a Baxter Street home on June 11.
Michael O’Brien, 35, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of aiding in the commission of a second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Sincere M. Johnson, 46, of New York City, who was also known as “Corey.”
O’Brien is being held without bail.
Courtney L. Samplatsky, 34, was arraigned in the same court on Friday on a felony charge of second-degree murder, and a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Samplatsky also is being held without bail, but a hearing in her case, that will determine whether she will continue to be held or be given a chance to be released pending the resolution of the charges, is scheduled for Tuesday.
For Samplatsky, the murder charge was deemed a hate crime — a modification that can be filed by the state’s attorney’s office if prosecutors believe the defendant was “motivated, in whole or in part, by the victim’s actual or perceived protected category.” If a defendant is convicted of a hate crime, a sentence may be lengthened but because the murder charge is punishable by a presumptive minimum of 20 years in jail and a maximum term of life in prison, the hate crime enhancement is unlikely to have an effect on the sentence in this case.
The enhancement was not filed against O’Brien.
Attorney Mark Furlan, who represents O’Brien, did not object to the state’s request to hold O’Brien without bail, but he pointed out that he expected the case would be transferred shortly to a “serious felony unit” lawyer.
Judge David Fenster asked Furlan whether he would be prepared to represent O’Brien during a hearing Tuesday, the same day as Samplatsky’s hearing. Furlan said he didn’t think he could be prepared so soon, adding that what Fenster was describing was the kind of representation he would expect to be handled by O’Brien’s new attorney.
Victoria Santry, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, said the hearing for Samplatsky was expected to take half a day. She estimated a similar hearing for O’Brien would take about the same amount of time.
An affidavit filed in the case stated police began investigating Johnson’s death on June 11, after arresting a woman on a warrant. The woman told police she had information on a homicide and told police she knew where “a body is at, someone got murdered tonight.” The woman said two people she knew as “Mike and Ashley/Courtney” had planned to hit a drug dealer with a computer and rob him.
The woman told police Brad Saldi, was the resident of 76 Baxter St., Apartment 3. She said he knew there was a body in the apartment, although, she did not indicate Saldi was at the home during the shooting.
Police found Johnson’s body in the apartment, face down, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia said in the affidavit that he knew the apartment had been reported as a site of drug activity.
Police interviewed several people, including Saldi, who told them he had begun to avoid O’Brien and Samplatsky because he said they frequently talked about firearms and carried firearms.
“Saldi advised he feels ‘Courtney and Mike’ depict Bonnie and Clyde,” Lucia wrote in the affidavit.
Another man told police he and his son had been at the Baxter Street house and saw Samplatsky shooting at Johnson. They fled the scene, Lucia noted.
According to the court records, the charge of aggravated assault charge Samplatsky is based on the allegation that she pointed a gun at one of the men during the alleged incident.
Lucia said police were able to reach Samplatsky and O’Brien by phone on June 12. He said they denied shooting anyone but said three other men, who police said are suspected to be involved in the drug trade in the Rutland area, were involved.
O’Brien and Samplatsky said they were in New Hampshire while talking to police on June 12. They said they fled because they were in fear for their lives.
Troopers with the New Hampshire State Police arrested O’Brien and Samplatsky on June 15. A news release stated the New Hampshire troopers believed O’Brien and Samplatsky fled to the post office building in Salisbury after crashing their vehicle.
Lucia said Samplatsky allegedly had a Ruger Model 9E 9mm handgun when she was arrested in New Hampshire.
Detective Tyler Billings interviewed Samplatsky at a New Hampshire hospital on June 15.
During the interview, Samplatsky used several racial slurs and allegedly said, “Every n— should die out there.”
Billings said Samplatsky then stated, “That is a pretty bad thing to say.”
Johnson was Black. Billings’ affidavit does not state that Samplatsky allegedly used that word when speaking directly about Johnson, except that she denied that she or O’Brien had “killed the n—.” However, she told police another Black man had been injured that night so it was not clear who she was describing.
If O’Brien is convicted of the charge against him, he could be sentenced to life and would face a presumptive minimum of 20 years.
