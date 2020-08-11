A contractor is facing a felony charge after police said he accepted about $2,400 from a Fair Haven woman in March 2019 and never did the work or returned the money.
Joshua Goodspeed, 30, pleaded not guilty on July 27 in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of home improvement fraud which cost the homeowner more than $1,000.
Goodspeed, who was released without bail, appeared in court without an attorney but was given until Aug. 24 to let the court know whether he had hired a private attorney.
According to court records, Goodspeed had been scheduled to be arraigned on March 16 but that date was postponed as the courts responded to the effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
The charges against Goodspeed were based on an affidavit written by Detective Shaun Hewitt of the Fair Haven Police Department who said he spoke to Barbara Nowak in August 2019.
Nowak told Hewitt she had hired Goodspeed to replace a fence at her home in February 2018 but at the time she spoke to Hewitt, she didn't have the fence built or the money returned.
Hewitt said Nowak had provided details about her allegations during the investigation. He said she told him she had submitted claims to her insurance company because of damage to her home, chimney and fence. The affidavit did not explain the source of the damages.
She told police she had gotten Goodspeed's business card from her insurance adjuster. The affidavit said Nowak decided to hire Goodspeed to repair her fence because the insurance payments were not enough to take care of all three projects.
According to Hewitt, Nowak told him she signed three checks, worth a total of $2,399 over to Goodspeed on March 8, 2019, She said he didn't give her a date when he planned to start the work and when she contacted him later, he was “evasive.”
Nowak told Hewitt she asked Goodspeed to provide her a contract but while he said he would drop one off with her, he never did.
The affidavit said Nowak complained to Goodspeed that she had given him money without a record that he had received it or what he intended to do in return. She said she asked for at least an email explaining what he planned to do, and while she said he sent that email on April 9, 2019, she said she never saw him at her home again.
Nowak said she communicated with Goodspeed by email several times since April until the time she went to police. Hewitt said he had seen copies of their email correspondence. He noted that Nowack had given Goodspeed a deadline of Aug. 15, 2019, but he hadn't started work or returned the money.
Hewitt said he later learned that Nowak had sent Goodspeed an email on Aug. 21, 2019. She told him she would drop the charges if she had her money returned or the work done by then.
The affidavit said Goodspeed wrote back on Sept. 3, 2019, and asked Nowak whether she would be willing to accept repayment in installments.
Hewitt said he interviewed Goodspeed at the Fair Haven police station.
The affidavit said Goodspeed confirmed he had gotten money from Nowak to do some work at her home. He said there had been issues with the neighbors allowing him to be on their property to get to Nowak's property. Hewitt asked whether Goodspeed had told Nowak about the issue.
“Goodspeed further advised he didn't believe there was a conversation between him and Nowak about this but it has been a while and Goodspeed was not quire sure,” Hewitt said in the affidavit.
Hewitt said Goodspeed told him he no longer does construction work, and complained that some customers, including one in Benson who he said owed him $12,000, had not paid him.
If convicted of the charge against him, Goodspeed could be sentenced to up to three years in jail.
