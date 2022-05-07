A Fair Haven man who pleaded guilty in 2015 to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in the woods behind Fair Haven Grade School in 2013, when he was 22, is asking that statements he made to the police in 2013 be suppressed.
Mitchell H. Bowen Jr., 31, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in November 2013 on a felony count of sexual assault on someone younger than 16.
Bowen entered a plea agreement in June 2015, but in August 2018, the Vermont Supreme Court vacated the plea agreement because Judge Thomas Zonay, who had been sitting in Rutland criminal court in June 2015, did not explain the crime to Bowen. The justices ruled Zonay had not complied with court rules that required explaining the charge to be sure Bowen understood the facts alleged and could agree they were true.
In December, attorney Joshua Stern, who represents Bowen, asked the Rutland criminal court to suppress a statement Bowen gave while being interviewed by Detective Michael Notte, of the Vermont State Police, on Oct. 8, 2013.
According to Stern’s motion, Notte interviewed Bowen without reading him his rights, commonly called a “Miranda warning,” spoke to Bowen when Bowen did not have an attorney and refused to accept Bowen’s denials of having a sexual encounter with the girl.
A response, filed in February by Victoria Santry, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, referred to an interview which had been conducted at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police. Santry said the video showed that Bowen had not asked for an attorney and Notte had written a statement, asking Bowen’s permission, and showed it to Bowen, asking if it was accurate, before asking Bowen to sign it.
Notte also asked Bowen how he had treated Bowen. Bowen replied, “Fair.”
The interview was played in court on Thursday.
The charge in the case is based on an affidavit written after Notte’s interview with Bowen. Notte said police got involved after a 13-year-old girl reported she had been sexually assaulted on the playground behind the Fair Haven Grade School. School was not in session at the time.
According to the affidavit, the girl told investigators she agreed to have sex with Bowen but later told police she had been forced because she was “afraid of getting in trouble with her family.”
The girl told Notte there had been sexual contact between her and Bowen, whom she said knew she was 13, but she said he stopped when she asked him.
Bowen was on probation at the time for simple assault, negligent driving, leaving the scene of an accident and providing false information to police.
When interviewed on Oct. 8, 2013, Bowen initially denied the sexual assault but later admitted it.
“He advised it was (the girl’s) idea, and she made him do it,” Notte wrote in the affidavit.
In the video, Bowen said he thought the girl was 15 until after the encounter. He said the girl’s family members threatened to kill him and his family after learning about the allegations against him.
Both Notte and Bowen testified on Thursday.
Bowen said the woman who was his girlfriend at the time had answered the door when Notte came to her home in October 2013. He said he and his girlfriend told Notte to leave multiple times. Bowen also said Notte did not identify himself as a police officer or show his badge.
When Stern asked Bowen what Notte said when he was asked to leave, Bowen said, “(Notte) wasn’t taking it as — he wasn’t leaving until he got his answers that he wanted.”
Bowen said he has a learning disability and said he believed Notte used it against him. He said Notte’s tone was “kind of irritated” and compared it to his own tone as he was testifying on Thursday.
Bowen said the girl’s family and Notte said the Vermont Department for Children and Families would take his son and the daughter who had not yet been born. Bowen said his girlfriend was pregnant at the time.
“I didn’t feel like he would take no for an answer. So I gave in to what he wanted,” Bowen said.
Santry pointed out that Bowen never asked for an attorney during the interview that was recorded on video and asked whether he had been respectful to Bowen.
Bowen said he agreed but said he had only done so “just to get out of there so I said anything to please him.”
Asked if Notte had read Bowen his Miranda rights, Bowen said he didn’t recall. Santry asked if playing that portion of the interview would refresh Bowen’s recollection. He said it wouldn’t.
Notte denied that he was asked to leave or that Bowen had requested an attorney. He said Bowen told him he understood his Miranda rights because he had been arrested previously.
At the end of the hearing, Judge David Fenster gave the attorneys until June to submit further written arguments.
After Bowen entered a plea agreement in 2015, there was an agreement that the state would not ask for a sentence of more than two to 15 years but Bowen was sentenced to serve two to eight years.
