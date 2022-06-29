FAIR HAVEN — The water won’t be getting shut off at the troubled Green Mountain Mobile Home Manor, at least not yet, as a nonprofit group has stepped up to help with unpaid bills and leaking water lines.
The town turned the water off at the park in early June because of an outstanding $22,000 water bill. It turned the water back on after the state raised concerns about the residents having had proper notice, but that only meant the residents, or the park’s owners, had until Tuesday to come up with a reasonable plan to get the bills paid.
Town Manager Joe Gunter told the Select Board on Tuesday that earlier that afternoon he’d received a letter from the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO), which has a statewide mobile home park advocacy program.
“We’ve been talking to CVOEO since 2019 to try to fix the problems in the trailer park and we’ve also worked with the Rutland Housing Authority to try to get some help for the folks in the trailer park,” Gunter said. “Not until today has anyone ponied up and actually done anything to help the trailer park. This afternoon the CVOEO did come through with a letter from the state guaranteeing that the water bill would be paid and the water will stay on.”
The town received two letters, one from Sandrine Kibuey, director of CVOEO’s housing advocacy programs, who stated that under state law, in this situation, the residents of the park can pay the town directly for their water bills.
The second letter was copied to the town, sent to Kibuey from Caprice Hover, project coordinator at the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program. It describes how the park residents can apply for the program, how they’ll be given priority because of their situation, and how the program can pay the town directly on their behalf.
Gunter said that come Wednesday, he would begin again the process of having the water shut off in 30 days owing to a new, substantial leak in the water line.
“If we have a low-pressure event and something gets sucked back into that system, it’s not only getting into your drinking water … but it gets pumped into the entire town of Fair Haven,” he said. “That water leak absolutely needs to be addressed.”
Ryan Gerrity, of CVOEO’s mobile home program, was at the meeting, along with several park residents. He said the program has been in contact with the town about the park since 2019, but has limited time and resources. During the past several weeks, it’s been meeting with town officials and park residents and now has a better understanding of the park’s problems.
According to state records, the park has 20 lots with 12 of them being occupied. It’s owned by the Estate of Rodney F. White. White died several years ago. His partner of 37 years, Deborah Eddy, is the estate’s administrator, but she has expressed no interest in owning the park. The park’s ownership has been tied up in the local probate court for some time.
Gerrity said he’ll work with town officials and a host of groups and agencies to see the park’s water bills paid and line problems fixed. In response to a question from board Chair Chris Cole, he said his program also will work with the residents to get them and their park on better financial footing. Right now, the park is limited on what it can generate in revenue, but given there’s a shortage of housing in Vermont, as well, shutting water off at the park would be detrimental to the health of the residents, some of whom have medical issues.
Selectman Jay Brown said he believes the water should still be shut off over the leak, and was frustrated that CVOEO hadn’t acted before now.
Selectman Bob Richards said it’s not the residents' fault this is happening, and that the issues can’t be fixed overnight. He did note that he and Brown agree that the problems can’t be allowed to persist, as they have been.
Gerrity didn’t have a timeline for when things at the park would happen. He said what has been done came together much quicker than normal, given the urgency of the circumstances.
The park also owes $25,000 in back taxes. Gunter stated in an email Wednesday that he’s begun the process for researching a tax sale.
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Green Mountain Mobile Home Manor resident Anthony Chambers told the board that he and several other residents have filed a lawsuit in federal court against the town and its agents in response to the water having been turned off earlier in the month.
According to court records, the residents, specifically Chambers, were granted a motion to proceed in forma pauperis by Judge Kevin J. Doyle. According to the complaint, water at the park was shut off for three days without respect to the residents’ rights to due process. The complaint claims that residents are entitled to more than $75,000 in relief and request the court grant a jury trial.
