FAIR HAVEN — The town is putting the Green Mountain Mobile Home Manor up for tax sale.
The Select Board voted unanimously at its Aug. 23 meeting to place the minimum bid at the sale, meaning that if no one bids higher, the town could end up owning the park.
“If we make the minimum bid, then we’re going to end up with it if somebody doesn’t buy it,” said Selectman Jay Brown. “I really don’t think the town needs to be — this is just my opinion — I don’t think the town needs to be in the trailer park business.”
There have been issues with the park, and its water and tax bills for several years now, but they came to a head this summer when, frustrated by a lack of payments, the town turned the water off. This lasted a few days until state regulators stepped in, citing a lack of proper notice, and got the water flowing again; meanwhile, state aid programs stepped in to help with the bills.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said Tuesday that he plans to post the tax sale for late October or early November. He spoke with the park’s administrator, Deborah Eddy, whom he claims told him that the state would come through with aid for the water bills and back taxes.
Gunter said he hasn’t seen all of these payments yet and isn’t halting the tax sale process. He said taxes and water fees are still accruing, so it’s not known what the minimum bid will be should a tax sale occur. At the Aug. 23 meeting, it was estimated that it would be around $40,000.
Whoever buys the park at the tax sale, should it occur, won’t be able to take ownership for at least a year; however, if the current owner pays up, they’ll owe the buyer at tax sale some percentage of the bid.
The park has 20 lots with a little more than half being occupied. Officially, the park is owned by the estate of Rodney F. White, Eddy’s longtime partner, who died a number of years ago. The park’s ownership is being litigated in probate court.
Though the board ultimately agreed to place the minimum bid at tax sale, it was reluctant to do so.
The move was recommended by Gunter, who said the park has become blighted and the only way that’s going to change is if the town takes action.
“I don’t believe that somebody is going to swoop in and buy up the trailer park and turn it into some great living space for families and friends, it’s just ... it will cost money,” he said. “We are moving into the budget season and there’s no guarantee the town will come out ahead on it.”
The park will end up costing the town a great deal of money whether the town buys it or not, said Selectman Richard Greenough.
He added that the town owns a number of acres that could be sold for housing. A brief discussion followed ending in the board asking Gunter to generate a list of town-owned property for further discussion.
