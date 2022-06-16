A Fair Haven woman has been accused of murdering a man on Baxter Street on Saturday and a Fair Haven man is accused of helping her.
As of Friday afternoon, probable cause had been found for a warrant to arrest Michael O’Brien, 35, of Fair Haven on a felony charge of aiding in the commission of a 2nd-degree murder.
Probable cause had not been found for charges of 2nd-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Courtney L. Samplatsky, 34, of Fair Haven, but Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, had filed a request for an arrest warrant for the charges on Wednesday.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was notified on Sunday by Sgt. Heath Plemmons, also of the Rutland City police, that he had reason to believe there was a homicide at 76 Baxter St., Apartment 3.
Plemmons said a third officer had located a woman who was named in an outstanding warrant. The woman told Officer James Rajda she knew where “a body is at, someone got murdered tonight.” The woman named “Mike and Ashley/Courtney” and said they planned to hit a drug dealer with a computer and rob him.
According to the affidavit, the woman said the alleged drug dealer fought with “Mike and Ashley/Courtney” and “Ashley/Courtney” shot the drug dealer in the face.
The woman said “Mike and Ashley/Courtney” left while the body stayed in the apartment. She said Brad Saldi, 41, was at the apartment but left, although he knew the body was there.
Police announced on Monday they were trying to locate Saldi.
Lucia said he knew from his experience as a police officer in Rutland that the home on Baxter Street had been the alleged site of drug activity in the past.
The woman said the drug dealer who had been killed was named “Corey.” Lucia said police had gotten information from sources that a man using the name “Corey” was selling drugs from the home.
Lucia said police searched the apartment and found a dead man, face down, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the head.
After the building was secured, Lucia said, police interviewed the woman again. She said she wasn’t present during the shooting but said Saldi told her “someone else was dead” and he didn’t know what to do.
The woman said Saldi asked her to go into the apartment and look because she didn’t believe him. She told police she did as he asked and saw the body.
Saldi allegedly told the woman that Samplatsky was “bragging to the guy that was with them that she shot the guy (“Corey”) in the face three times.”
Lucia said it wasn’t clear whether Samplatsky was talking to O’Brien or another man who was in the apartment.
Lucia said he knew that “Mike and Courtney from Fair Haven” were O’Brien and Samplatsky.
Police were able to reach O’Brien and Samplatsky by phone on Sunday. According to the affidavit, they said they were at the home during the incident but blamed the shooting on someone else who is known as being involved in selling drugs in the Rutland area.
They told police they fled the area and drove to New Hampshire because they were in fear for their lives.
On Monday, police interviewed a man who said he had been at the apartment during the incident. The man said he had seen the woman he called “Platsky” shoot a gun. He said Samplatsky told him not to move but once she entered the bedroom, he and his son fled the apartment.
Lucia said police found Saldi on Monday and he agreed to speak with them. He said “Corey” rents room in his apartment and said “he knew what ‘Corey’ was doing in his apartment.”
During the shooting, Saldi said he was at a home on Preville Avenue. After hearing there had been a shooting at his home, Saldi said he went back and saw the body.
Lucia said Saldi told them “Courtney and Mike” frequently talked about firearms and carried firearms so he did not want to be around them.
“Saldi advised he feels ‘Courtney and Mike’ depict Bonnie and Clyde,” Lucia wrote in the affidavit.
On Wednesday, the office of the chief medical examiner identified the deceased man as Sincere M. Johnson, 46, of New York City.
The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Lucia said police learned on Wednesday that O’Brien and Samplatsky had been arrested in New Hampshire.
According to a press release from the New Hampshire State Police, O’Brien and Samplatsky are expected to be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court in New Hampshire on charges of burglary and criminal mischief after a crash as well as being fugitives from justice.
The release said that around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, New Hampshire State Police received a report of a vehicle that had driven off the roadway in the area of 273 Old Turnpike Road in the town of Salisbury.
Fire and EMS personnel at the scene reported they heard two people who they believed were inside of the post office building not far from the scene. Police said Samplatsky and O’Brien had fled the scene of the crash and ran to the post office building where they broke a pane glass window to get inside.
Troopers arrived on scene and quickly secured the area.
Police said O’Brien came out of the post office and he was taken into custody without incident. After verbal commands from troopers, Samplatsky was also taken into custody.
Lucia said Samplatsky allegedly had a Ruger Model 9E 9mm handgun when she was arrested in New Hampshire.
At the scene, New Hampshire State Police SWAT and Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel were utilized to clear the post office building.
Samplatsky and O’Brien are being held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections pending their arraignment.
Lucia said O’Brien is currently on probation for reckless endangerment in the first degree out of New York.
If O’Brien is charged and convicted in Vermont for aiding a murder in the second degree, he could be sentenced to life and would face a presumptive minimum of 20 years.
If Samplatsky is charged and convicted of the requested charges, she would face a minimum term of 20 years in prison and a maximum term of life. For the aggravated assault, she could be sentenced to up to five years in jail if convicted.
