SALISBURY, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Officials in New Hampshire say a man and a woman from Fair Haven, who are considered “persons of interest in a homicide investigation” in Rutland were arrested after breaking into a post office building on Wednesday.
Attempts to reach police in Rutland City and the Vermont State Police to get details on the local homicide case in which the Fair Haven residents were allegedly involved were not immediately successful on Wednesday afternoon.
Michael O’Brien, 35, and Courtney Samplatsky, 34, both of Fair Haven, are expected to be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court in New Hampshire on charged of burglary and criminal mischief after a crash as well as being fugitives from justice.
A release said that around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, New Hampshire State Police received a report of a vehicle that had driven off the roadway in the area of 273 Old Turnpike Road in the town of Salisbury.
Fire and EMS personnel at the scene reported they heard two people who they believed were inside of the post office building not far from the scene.
Troopers arrived on scene and quickly secured the area.
Police said O'Brien came out of the post office and he was taken into custody without incident. After verbal commands from troopers, Samplatsky was also taken into custody.
Police said Samplatsky and O'Brien had fled the scene of the crash and ran to the post office building where they broke a glass window pane to get inside.
At the scene, New Hampshire State Police SWAT and Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel were utilized to clear the post office building.
Samplatsky and O’Brien are being held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections pending their arraignment.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Salisbury Fire and EMS, the Franklin Police Department, the Boscawen Police Department and New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Trooper Micah Jones at 603-223-8885 or Micah.A.Jones@dos.nh.gov.
