FAIR HAVEN — A grand opening for the Fair Haven Playground on Congress Street will be held Saturday.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’re going to provide lunch. We’ll bring a grill over and do hot dogs, do watermelon, we’re trying to get Stewart’s to donate the ice cream, chips, snacks,” said Linda Barker, one of the event’s organizers. “We’ve got games planned for the kids, and we’re going to have a bunch of prizes on hand so the kids get prizes. We’re hoping families will come out, bring a lawn chair and have a good time with their kids.”
Barker is the owner of former Pet Mayor, Murfee, who, along with the first Pet Mayor, Lincoln the Goat, helped raise the thousands of dollars needed for the new playground equipment through the town’s pet mayor program.
Barker said Murfee, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, who’s also a therapy dog, will be in attendance.
Sunday is the rain date, according to a flier for the event.
