FAIR HAVEN - A New York resident, arrested July 13, was wanted in New York on charges of rape in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Fair Haven police.
Christopher E. Belden, 19, of Whitehall, New York, was stopped on Main Street in Fair Haven after police saw him driving a car with a defective brake light.
Police learned an arrest warrant had been issued for Belden by Judge Robert Putorti Jr. of the Whitehall Village Court.
Belden was cited as a fugitive from justice and held at the Rutland jail without bail after his arrest, police said.
